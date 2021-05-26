Heritage Days are back in Vadnais Heights, with all their summer glory — marching bands, booya, the Loins pig roast, the car show and fireworks. After a COVID-enforced shutdown in 2020, the annual civic festival is scheduled for Aug. 12-15.
As in the past, most events will take place at Community Park or Vadnais Heights Commons.
Food vendors are high in demand. Applications for vendors will be taken until June 1. Downloadable application forms are on the city’s website. Contact katie.everett@cityvadnaisheights.com for more information.
The first unit of the Grande Parade will step off at noon on Sunday, Aug.15. Units – bands, floats, entertainers, commercial and non-commercial entrants – are encouraged to register. City Council Member Steve Rogers said the parade usually averages 57 entries. “We want to have a good parade. We want to have the bands. We gotta have the entries,” he said. Entry forms are on the city’s website.
Volunteers also needed for the Senior Picnic, blood drive, and parade lineup crew. For more information on how to volunteer, contact Recreation Supervisor Katie Everett via email, or at 651-204-6060.
Registration for the softball tournament, the Senior Picnic and the bean bag tournament will open soon.
Rogers said the festival is somewhat under-funded compared to past years. He encouraged council members to talk to their business contacts. “We’re a little bit behind,” he said.
“It’s post-pandemic,” Rogers said. “Let’s celebrate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.