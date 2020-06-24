Now is the time to donate to the Vadnais Heights Food Shelf.
During the month of July, any financial donations the food program receives will be matched (up to $4,000) by Hunger Solutions as part of the Open Your Heart Challenge.
The Vadnais Heights Food Shelf is operated by the Lions Club, and has been for years. The program helps individuals and families all over the community obtain food to make ends meet, which is even more important now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lions Club Treasurer and food program volunteer Judy Briesath notes that this year, the food shelf has seen more households than in the past because of the pandemic. “We used to do 45-50 (households) a month and now we’re doing 50-60 a month,” she said.
Ken Kauffman, president of the Lions Club, added, “There’s people that are less fortunate in the community and oftentimes they need to make decisions between food, doctor appointments or even gifts for grandkids, so it helps by filling a need.”
Kauffman recalled once helping an elderly couple load their groceries from the food shelf into their car. He was thanked profusely, as the program was the difference between having to choose between their food and their medicine that month.
“The food shelf is all about making a difference on the ground in your own community,” Kauffman said
The food shelf has had to adapt during the pandemic. It has instituted new practices, including a requirement that all volunteers wear masks and try to limit contact.
“I think it’s worked rather well. Some of the restrictions have eased up to make things easier,” Briesath said.
For starters, new recipients no longer need to fill out paperwork to receive food. This limits contact.
As for receiving food items, Lions Club volunteers will load up recipients’ cars for them as well.
Those in need simply need to show up.
“It benefits the community because it helps people in need, and it does that with no judgment. It’s not like you have to prove you qualify or anything,” Briesath said. “The best thing to do (to help) is to just send a check to the Vadnais Heights Lions at City Hall. Right now money works best, and that way it gets to us.”
The Vadnais Heights Food Shelf is located at 655 East County Road F at the north end of the Vadnais Heights Commons. More information on the food shelf, including qualifying information, can be found on the city website at cityvadnaisheights.com/.
