Micah Watkins, of Vadnais Heights, will again dance the lead role of Snow Prince in Ballet Minnesota’s 32nd annual holiday favorite, “The Classic Nutcracker,” Dec. 13 to 15 at the O’Shaughnessy on the campus of St. Catherine University.
Watkins, 17, attends the University of Northwestern as a second-year PSEO student. “Landing the role of Snow Prince again this year has given me the ability to develop my ballet abilities on a more intricate level,” he said.
Watkins devotes long hours of practice in order to bring sustained energy to the snow scene where the Snow Prince rarely leaves the stage, combining challenging ballet movements and a high level of drama. Although Watkins originally joined Classic Ballet Academy to develop his foot skills for soccer, he fell in love with the complexities of dancing and has since danced for eight years.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Ticket prices range from $21 to $46. The theater is located at 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.
