Vadnais Heights couple share their love story

Anyone who has gone on a blind date will tell you it’s either good or bad. For Don and Nancy Glewwe, it turned out to be the beginning of a journey spanning over 50 years.
The couple met on a blind date in 1970, their junior year at White Bear Lake High School.
“Don and his friend Pat Schoeler had planned to double date at the regional high school hockey team where White Bear was in the final round, and it was a big deal,” Nancy explained. “Don’s date had to cancel at the last minute.”
According to Schoeler, he said he would get Don a date with any girl in the school, and Don took a long look around the cafeteria and pointed to Nancy. This was great for Schoeler, since he had math class with Nancy.
“I said yes, and that was my last first date,” Nancy said. “I haven’t dated anyone since.”
With no money for college, Don enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from high school. He went to boot camp in San Diego and Camp Pendleton for infantry training. He was in the Marine Corps Air Wing, then headed to Memphis, Tennessee, for electronics school.
Two years after high school graduation, Don decided to propose to Nancy.
“I went to the PX (military store) and spent $103, which was a lot of money at the time,” Don laughed. “I was going to wait to propose until I was going to come back for Valentine’s Day, but then I got a 96-hour pass. I jumped on an airplane and didn’t tell her.”
Nancy worked at the Government Employee Merchandising (GEM) store. Don showed up and waited in line.
“I was happening to be working at the window that day,” Nancy said. “I didn’t know he was coming, but we had talked about getting married. I looked up and saw him, and he was in his uniform.”
“I got to the front of the line and said, ‘I got a ring, will you marry me?’” Don said.
They were married on Nov. 25, 1972. They had a small church wedding for family and a few close friends. More people were invited to the reception held at Don’s parents’ home.
Nancy refers to their wedding as, “My simple homemade Midwest wedding.”
“I knew that the next day I was getting in the car going 1,500 miles to a place I had to look up on the map — Cherry Point, North Carolina,” Nancy wrote in her journal. “Excited to be married, yes. Nervous about the future, yes. Seconding the decision, absolutely not.”
After the wedding, the couple drove to Don’s next duty station at Cherry Point.
“Don attended school there for a Military Occupation Specialty (MOS), which was electronic countermeasures requiring a top-secret clearance,” Nancy said. “After six years of service, including a deployment to Japan at the end of the Vietnam War, Don was honorably discharged on Aug. 22, 1977, which happened to be Laura’s (daughter) first birthday.”
The couple chose to stay in the area. Don got a job as an electrical engineer at a shipyard working on oil tankers.
“At the same time, we had become involved at Bethel, a small independent church in our town where Don became a full-time staff member,” Nancy said.
In December 1978, they moved back to Minnesota. Don hoped to get a degree in cross-cultural studies at North Central Bible College in Minneapolis — now North Central University (NCU).
Their daughters, Sarah and Laura, were 6 and 2 years old at the time.
“Don was hired at 3M on Jan. 29, 1979, with the agreement that in September he would work part-time while going to North Central Bible College full-time,” Nancy said. “Don studied such things as church history, (and) Greek and Bible study methods.”
That plan was abandoned because Don decided to focus his attention on raising his family. He began working full-time at 3M.
Don said working at 3M involved a lot of travel in the U.S. and to foreign countries. Nancy and their two daughters sometimes got to tag along for the ride.
“In our 50 years of marriage, we only lived in Minnesota for 18 because we wanted to raise our children near our families,” Nancy said. “During that time, we had foreign exchange students and a refugee family of 10 from Ukraine live with us.”
“Our church sponsored them, and we had a fairly large house,” Don added. “We also had musicians stay with us in the summer, and they would go perform missionary concerts throughout the world.”
Nancy studied at Lakewood College (now Century College) and then transferred to NCU to get her degree in education.
The couple stayed in Minnesota until 1996. They then moved to Dalton, Georgia, when Don took a management position. Nancy taught fifth grade.
In April 2001, they moved across the country when Don took the position of plant project manager of an above-ground rock mine in Corona, California. There, Don retired from 3M after working 27 years for the company.
The couple moved many times during their marriage. They lived in places including Georgetown, South Carolina, Dalton, Georgia (twice), Taiwan, Minnesota (twice) and Richmond, Virginia.
“On Jan. 1, 2020, we drove back to Minnesota with plans to actually settle back home for our retirement years,” Nancy said.
For the last three years, they’ve been living in Vadnais Heights.
The couple faced their biggest challenge when the pandemic hit the country in 2020. Don got COVID-19 and was hospitalized for 34 days. Nancy couldn’t visit him in the hospital, and he was put on a ventilator.
“The hospital called Nancy and said they were going to take me off the ventilator and that I probably (wouldn’t) survive the night,” Don said. “There were six or seven things that were failing like my kidneys, liver, and my lungs were filled with COVID. The next morning they took the tube out and I called her.”
“Don got COVID and God sent him back,” Nancy added. “It was a miracle.”
Don said he takes the responsibility of keeping their romance alive after 50 years of marriage.
“The whole thing about this is it’s really important that your wife knows that you love her,” Don said.
The couple doesn’t have any set plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.
“We’ll probably go out to dinner someplace,” Don said.
