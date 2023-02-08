Vadnais Heights couple share their love story

Don and Nancy Glewwe at their home in Vadnais Heights

 Noelle Olson | Press Publications

Anyone who has gone on a blind date will tell you it’s either good or bad. For Don and Nancy Glewwe, it turned out to be the beginning of a journey spanning over 50 years.

The couple met on a blind date in 1970, their junior year at White Bear Lake High School.

