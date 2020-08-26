The Vadnais Heights City Council voted Aug. 18 to accept an assistance package from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant provides funds to cover 90% of the cost to replace the Fire Department’s self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).
The grant will provide $313,332.33 to purchase 47 new sets of SCBAs; the city will provide a 5% match.
Interim Fire Chief Chris Hearden said SCBAs protect firefighters from toxic gas and harmful particulates resulting from fire, and typically cost about $7,000 apiece.
Kits include a harness with swivel and adjustable lumbar support, chest strap, emergency buddy breathing support, a heat-resistant face piece with adjustable head harness, neck strap, voice amplifier, and protective storage bag and two 45-minute, 4500 psi lightweight cylinders with quick-connect fittings.
Hearden said the equipment must be tested annually. Turnout gear — boots, coats, helmets, gloves — typically costs another $6,000 to 8,000 per set.
At the meeting, City Administrator Kevin Watson announced that he had offered the job of fire chief to Hearden, who has served as interim chief since the retirement of Ed Leier on Feb. 28. His appointment will be confirmed at the Sept. 1 City Council meeting.
At the end of the meeting, Council Member Bob Morse announced that the White Bear Lake Rotary will collect used computer equipment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 and 25. The collection will be held at the White Bear Lake Area High School’s South Campus, 3551 McKnight Road. PCs for People will refurbish and give away the equipment to people who don’t have and can’t afford computers of their own. Morse said it is one way of bringing equity to Vadnais Heights.
