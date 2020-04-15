VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Commercial development is still going strong despite COVID-19 concerns.
Planning/Community Development Director Nolan Wall told City Council at its April 7 meeting that projects remain consistent and the city is still seeing lots of building permits come in.
Projects in the pipeline include a change to tenant space at Vadnais Square, 905-955 East County Road E. Shopping center owner Dakota UPREIT LP, of Fargo, requested a planned unit development amendment to divide the 32,500-square-foot space, vacated by anchor Xperience Fitness, into three retail suites. The fitness center closed last November, breaking its long-term lease.
One tenant has been identified, Foss Swim School, but there are no other lease agreements at this time.
City Council approved the request to subdivide the space.
Wall said the applicant is “trying to respond to current retail trends to stay viable.” Those trends include downsizing, bankruptcy and closures by large department and big box stores. Wall called it the “Amazon effect on retailers of all sizes.”
The swim school will occupy 11,000 square feet. Councilman Craig Johnson said he'd like to see a couple of sit-down restaurants in the remaining 22,000 square feet. “It's a lot of space, though; hopefully they find someone,” he said.
A second ongoing project is the At Home apartment/townhome complex on the corner of McMenemy and Highway 96. A public hearing is planned April 15 before the Planning Commission, albeit limited to a few people at a time in the council chambers. Residents who wish to speak are encouraged to submit comments on the city website. Go to https://www.cityvadnaisheights.com/725/At-Home-ApartmentsTownhomes-Project.
City Council will also hold a public hearing on the project at its May 5 meeting.
Construction has also started on the new fieldhouse at the Vadnais Sports Center.
Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.