VADNAIS HEIGHTS — City Hall closed to the public March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but governance continues, even if at a distance.
Mayor Heidi Gunderson declared a local emergency on St. Patrick’s Day, thereby invoking the city’s emergency plan, effective through May 15. That means city buildings are now closed to the public and upcoming events are canceled or postponed, including the Easter egg hunt, Lion’s waffle breakfast and Kohler Playground open house.
“We are doing everything possible to provide the services residents are accustomed to receiving,” the mayor stated at last Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “Our No. 1 focus is health and safety of our community.”
The mayor asked residents to be patient as the situation evolves and encouraged them to “be calm, be kind” and to support the area food shelf.
Gunderson also thanked citizens for random acts of kindness she witnessed while grocery shopping.
“One day this will all be behind us and we can go back to our usual activities, perhaps with a stronger community,” she noted.
City Administrator Kevin Watson added that staff is available by phone and email during the emergency and, under special circumstances, by appointment. He asked that residents sign up for alerts on the city webpage to get the latest information.
Staff is also compiling a list of businesses that remain open, along with hours. Again, watch for updated postings on the website and social media.
Noting that keeping staff healthy is his first priority, Watson requested council approval of an additional 80 hours of paid time off for employees in case of illness or other personal needs. “Our operation is extremely lean and losing key staff can make it very challenging to perform our duties,” he wrote in a memo. The additional hours were approved.
The city administrator reported that fire staff have been “brushing up” on responding to infectious disease calls with guidance from Ramsey County’s emergency plan. “Firefighters aren’t effective if they are quarantined, nor are other staff,” Watson said.
“These are unique times and there really isn’t a rulebook on how to handle these situations. We are a small family of people in the office, and one contamination in the group could wipe out the whole operation.”
Still, “the public expects the city to be responsive in dire times and to the best of our ability, that will be my intention,” he told council.
Staff sat in the public seating area of the council chambers at the meeting, at least 6 feet from each other to practice social distancing. Council members remained on the dais.
A special coronavirus committee consisting of Watson, the acting fire chief, the assistant city administrator, Mayor Gunderson and Councilman Craig Johnson was also approved March 17. The committee was formed to quickly make decisions in the interest of public safety should the need arise.
The emergency decree allows council and commissions to hold meetings online or via conference call, if necessary. The decree also gives Watson authority to make purchases and hire personnel without council approval.
