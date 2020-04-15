VADNAIS HEIGHTS — COVID-19 hasn't disrupted City Hall too much.
City Administrator Kevin Watson updated City Council — via video conference — on the impact of the virus at its April 7 meeting. So far, staff is doing an excellent job communicating and working with residents to conduct business as usual, he said.
Events are canceled through May 10. The spring cleanup day April 25 has been postponed, and hopefully will be rescheduled to the fall. City parks and trails remain open but playgrounds and shelters are closed.
“We are discussing whether to open tennis and basketball courts,” Watson noted. “We are taking our cues from the governor.”
Planning continues for Heritage Days, the Ice Cream Social, concert series and athletic programming. The parks department is also working to promote programs for those practicing social distancing.
Watson told council that some residents are calling police about violations of the social distancing order in parks. The sheriff's office will be ramping up efforts to patrol the parks and educate those who need it, he said.
Councilman Greg Urban urged the city to keep parks open. “We can't just lock people in their houses. This is not good. I think it's crazy,” he remarked, adding that he does not subscribe to the current situation being “the new normal.”
“We need to make decisions in the best interest of our city; not because our neighbors or our governor does it,” Urban said. “This is not a good situation. I urge us to work independently in the best interests of our city.”
Councilman Craig Johnson said he's trying to support local businesses by ordering takeout breakfast a couple times a week. Restaurant owners tell him business is down 75%. Councilman Bob Morse suggested virtual dinner parties. People can order takeout from the same restaurant. He's held two, and said they worked out well.
“It's been a tough couple of weeks,” Johnson added. “I feel like I've lost some of my freedoms. People are doing a good job social distancing. I hope the governor doesn't tell us we can't use the trails. That is one of our last freedoms.”
Updates from department heads included things like hygiene. The city is exploring the hiring of a sanitizing service to clean facilities. The finance director will be watching utility payments next month, noting there may be opportunity to assist with expenses. A drop box is available for utility payments or residents can call City Hall to set up an online account.
Public Works is operating in split shifts to reduce exposure, with some employees working Saturdays. City Hall staff is working mostly from home, and the Fire Department is doing its best to provide emergency services. Overall, call volume is down, noted Chris Hearden, interim fire chief. Ramsey County dispatch screens calls for patients that may have COVID-19-related symptoms to help prepare paramedics. The department has adequate supplies of personal protection equipment but has requested more through Ramsey County Homeland Security. The department is off limits to non-fire personnel.
Watson requested and council approved $25,000 to feed and house first responders and Public Works employees in area hotels if they have COVID-19-positive family members.
Ongoing policy items will need to be picked up again; namely, the Garceau and Staheli properties, “Those can be discussed down the line, but we shouldn't forget about them,” Watson said.
At the end of his report, the city administrator thanked council for its flexibility and said, “staff is positive and appreciative of the support they’ve received to navigate this challenging time.”
Mayor Heidi Gunderson also thanked residents for supporting local businesses. “I hope by the next meeting we will have light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
