VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The pavilion at Community Park has seen better days. Built on an old dump site, the ground beneath it is unstable, which has caused the structure to buckle.
The Vadnais Heights City Council previously approved a resolution to use $275,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds to replace the pavilion. That was the price of a prefabricated building that would be erected on the site.
Following due diligence, the city sought proposals from companies to do the work. Bids included reuse of the current building (a no-go from the city’s viewpoint), putting up a prefabricated structure, and two design/build options. City staff recommended Duluth-based Double Jack Designs, which proposed to demolish the old pavilion, design a new one and manage its construction. Double Jack has designed several small structures, from shipping container homes to accessory dwellings.
Council Member Greg Urban said he couldn’t give approval to a project when he had no idea what it would look like, and wondered if Double Jack could stay within budget. Presenters from Double Jack assured the council that they would see designs before construction begins.
Ultimately, the council decided to review the project in stages, granting approval one step at a time.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
