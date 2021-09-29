The Vadnais Heights City Council set a preliminary budget levy of $5,724,529 at its Sept. 21 meeting. The number represents a modest increase from the 2021 budget, when the council decided to keep numbers low due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the money collected through property taxes goes to the general fund, which provides money for police, fire and street maintenance services.
The levy would provide approximately $750,000 for capital improvements, which include a new 3/4-ton plow, street sweeper and fire engine, as well as LED lighting and maintenance for parking lots and trails. South Oak Drive, a project that’s been “kicked down the road” for a number of years, would be allocated $300,000.
Taxes on commercial properties will decrease slightly, thanks to the work of city staff who worked to encourage commercial development.
Residential property taxes will increase in 2022. The effect on a taxpayer who owns a median-valued home in the city — about $322,500 — would be about $68 per month. Of that amount, roughly $22 would go toward public safety, the largest portion of the city’s budget.
Unlike several cities of the same size, Vadnais Heights does not receive any Local Government Aid (LGA) from the state of Minnesota.
A public hearing on the proposed budget will take place Dec. 7, 2021, during the regular City Council meeting.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
