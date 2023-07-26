Possession and use of cannabis by adults will be legal starting in August, but the sale of cannabis likely won’t be legal until January 2025 due to a moratorium on the public sale and use of cannabis products.

“So doing this because the law makes cannabis use legal and it is vague as to whether or not you can use this in public in certain spaces like public parks,” said Council Member Erik Goebel. “I just  don’t think that using cannabis in public is appropriate and I would like to see it be something that we allow in private residences for adult use.”

