Possession and use of cannabis by adults will be legal starting in August, but the sale of cannabis likely won’t be legal until January 2025 due to a moratorium on the public sale and use of cannabis products.
“So doing this because the law makes cannabis use legal and it is vague as to whether or not you can use this in public in certain spaces like public parks,” said Council Member Erik Goebel. “I just don’t think that using cannabis in public is appropriate and I would like to see it be something that we allow in private residences for adult use.”
Goebel noted people can still buy gummies, beverages and things containing THC products. “This is for cannabis that is more than .3% dry weight basis of THC,” he said.
City Administrator Kevin Watson said the state of Minnesota allows for municipalities to have a municipal cannabis store and businesses might want to take some time to know what rules the city puts in place.
“We’re looking to sort of kind of put things on pause while staff can do some research and work with the League of Minnesota cities and figure out what may be best for our community as a relates to cannabis sales and cannabis use in our community,” Watson said. “We’ve already had inquiries from one business in town that’s wondering what we’re going to be doing and so there’s going to be an eagerness to see what we ultimately want to do. And this sets up the sort of the process for us to have further conversations about this at workshops.”
If someone violates the moratorium ordinance the result will be a petty misdemeanor.
“We’re trying to figure out how we want to regulate within the city and so I do hope that we did get some more public engagement on this topic as we’re working through that process because it’s new territory for us,” said Council Member Katherine Doll Kanne. “We’re just putting something in place right now while we figure it out. Please give us your opinions on how you want this to happen in the city of Vadnais Heights.”
The city is looking for individuals who would like to be involved in the city’s Green Team. This team is intended to coordinate and engage with community members on the implementation of sustainable best practices. City Administrator Kevin Watson said the group is open to residents and local businesses. More information can be found on the city’s website.
The city and Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization are looking for volunteers for the adopt a rain garden program. Rain gardens are important flood mitigation and stormwater management tools that also provide important pollinator habitat and beautification. For more information go to the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization website at www.vlawmo.org/.
The city is now a partner in the Many Faces of White Bear Lake, a nonprofit organization with the mission of strengthening the community through opportunities to listen, learn, reflect and engage in conversations that promote equity, diversity and inclusion. Partnership with this program requires a $100 annual fee, assistance in the promotion of events and programs and a designated liaison who will attend monthly meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.