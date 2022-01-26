The Vadnais Heights City Council voted in a new fee structure for city services this year. While some charges were eliminated, others were increased. Most of the changes were made for commercial operations.
For example, if you wish to change the windows in your place of business, you’ll be charged 2% of the job value, or a minimum of $75 for a building permit. Previously, commercial buildings were on par with residential buildings: their owners paid a flat fee of $75, regardless of the size of the job.
Permits for commercial plumbing services, such as connecting to a sewer or a water service connection, will cost a minimum of $50 or 2% of the cost of the job, whichever is larger. The permits cover new, repair, alteration or reinspection services.
If you want to erect a cell phone antenna on the city water tower, it’ll cost you $1,800 in administrative fees and you’ll have to put $8,750 in escrow.
Fire occupancy inspections have an entirely new fee structure, ranging from $25 for a 500-square-foot structure to $3,000 for a building of 100,000 square feet or larger. Multifamily rental properties will now be charged a base fee of $100, plus $15 per unit. Fire inspections for single-family homes will cost $75.
If your business involves selling door-to-door, a solicitor/peddler’s license will cost you $95 for the first two salespeople and $20 for each additional salesperson. If you’re a nonprofit organization, there is no fee.
While the basic charge for a water meter will remain the same at $10.40, water usage fees will increase. If you use 0-12,000 gallons per year, the charge will be $1.32 per 1,000 gallons per quarter, up from $1.28. Heavy users — more than 50,000 gallons — and water used for irrigation will pay $5.29 per 1,000 gallons per quarter, up from $5.14.
Basic residential sewer rates will increase from $23.88 to $25.07 per quarter per unit. Residential sewer usage charge will go up to $3.57 per 1,000 gallons of water usage per quarter. If water usage is unavailable, 18,000 gallons will be the sewer charge basis. Minimum basis for charge is 6,000 gallons, regardless of water usage. The charge for the third quarter may be adjusted to address irrigation water use. The fee for 2021 was $3.40.
Stormwater unit charges were eliminated.
If you’re running an illegal sump pump out of your basement, the fee for the discharge is $296.40 per quarter until you get it approved.
Although the charge for using a picnic shelter remains the same ($75 for residents, $300 for non-residents), there is a new $75 charge for use of the Community Park softball pavilion, plus a $75 maintenance fee/damage deposit. Users must also make reservations to use the pavilion. Rates for field reservations remain the same at $6 per hour for youth, $15 for adults and $22 for non-residents, but fields must be reserved a minimum of two hours in advance. Approved associations will pay $6 per hour and will have priority scheduling, but they must make reservations three hours ahead of time.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.