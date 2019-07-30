The Vadnais Heights Area Community Foundation (VHACF) has finalized grants to seven different nonprofit organizations in an effort to assist neighbors in need and to enhance the community.
“We are extremely pleased with opportunity to support so many of our local organizations in this round of grant making,” stated VHACF Chair Jerry Moynagh. “There were so many applications from diverse areas that were so deserving, leading us to give grants to a near record seven groups.”
Grants were provided for a variety of projects including to Mounds View Community Theater for its upcoming production of the Man of La Mancha. An exciting play adopted from Cervantes' Don Quixote. This production aims to include area actors and stage hands from all walks of life giving those with the passion for theater a local outlet.
The Matoska International School received a grant to conduct a workshop with employees and staff around social justice and anti-bias in the classroom. “It is so critical that our children receive an education geared towards them. We felt the mission of eliminating bias in our classrooms helped meet that need and we are pleased that we could contribute to this worthy mission,” Moynagh said.
VHACF provided a grant to the Willow Lane Elementary School PTO to help provide scholarships for fifth graders to go on an environmental field trip at Camp Icaghowan in Amery for two days.
Newtrax was provided a grant to expand its community senior circular, which been a success in helping seniors continue to live in and move about the community. Rounding out the grants this session were the 2019 White Bear High School Visual Arts Contest and a grant for animal therapy for clients of Merrick.
The VHACF is an endowment fund created by the citizens of Vadnais Heights to work with grant partners and strengthen the local community. To learn more about VHACF or to make a donation, visit www.vhacf.org. The next round of grant applications are due end of August. Any nonprofit organization in the White Bear or Mounds View School District are welcome to apply. If your organization is interested in learning more or applying for a grant, please contact info@vhacf.org.
