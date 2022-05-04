VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The city has announced its street improvement program for 2022.
As expected, Oak Drive, South Oak Drive and Oak Court will get a makeover this year, although work probably won’t start until August and completion may not happen until spring 2023.
The three streets scored poorly on the city’s 2021 pavement condition index, prompting repairs. Oak Drive and South Oak Drive were last repaved in 199, and South Oak Court hasn’t been touched since 1987.
Road crews will grind up and reclaim the top layers of blacktop and gravel, then place new layers of blacktop. Concrete ribbon curb will be added to the sides of the roadways. This helps keep water from getting underneath the pavement and prevents vehicles from breaking the edges of the pavement.
The cost of the project is an estimated $1.6 million. The price tag will be split by the city and property owners, who will pay their share via special assessment. South Oak Court already has curbing, so residents along that street will be assessed $5,275 per parcel. Properties along the other two streets that are getting the ribbon curb will be assessed $6,375.
A public hearing on the special assessments will be held May 17.
In other actions, the council set aside the city’s yard maintenance ordinance to allow residents to participate in No Mow May without violating the law. City Administrator Kevin Watson said the city would maintain ballfields, but the edges of parks and the City Hall lawn will allowed to grow to give pollinators a head start on the season.
The Animal Humane Society will take over impound housing for stray animals in Vadnais Heights. The city of St. Paul previously housed dogs and cats picked up by Animal Control.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
