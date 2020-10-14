VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Residents may see little or no increase in their property taxes next year. City Council members got a preview of the city’s 2021 budget and tax levy at their Sept. 15 meeting. The city approved a preliminary levy of $4.5 million.
Finance Director Bob Sundberg said the levy is based on each property’s value as of Jan. 2, 2020. He also said new properties would ease the burden on older properties, and most properties would see a tax increase of $5.02 for the entire year. The tax burden will also shift slightly from commercial properties to residential properties.
Sundberg also noted that the city spends 20% of its budget on fire protection and 21% on public safety. Parks and streets command another 11%. The city proposes spending $467,000 on capital improvements in 2021, mainly on equipment to maintain roads and public buildings. He also said Vadnais Heights receives no local government aid (LGA) payments.
Mayor Heidi Gunderson thanked Sundberg for his presentation and said he and Council Member Bob Morse had saved the city a considerable amount of money by pursuing the refinancing of some public debt this year.
A public hearing on the proposed budget and levy will take place on Dec. 1; the levy can be reduced at that time, but not increased.
At its Oct. 6 meeting, the council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for the Westwood Park apartments at 669 County Road C. The permit will allow the owners to remove 11 off-street parking spaces and construct a 5,000-square-foot office, a single residential unit for the property’s caretaker and a garage. New parking stalls would be created elsewhere on the property.
