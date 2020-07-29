The Vadnais Heights City Council passed a resolution July 21 to follow the recommendation of City Administrator Kevin Watson and let voters decide who will fill the seat vacated by Craig Johnson on May 26.
The recommendation was made after the council’s June 16 workshop meeting, when city staff identified three options for the council’s consideration: Appoint an individual after an application and interview process; appoint an individual without an application or interview process; or leave the position vacant.
The council ultimately decided to leave the position vacant but opened up the filing period to run from July 28-Aug. 11. Candidates’ names will appear on the Nov. 3 election ballot, and the highest vote-getter will be sworn in Nov. 4.
Heritage Days canceled
The council also passed a resolution canceling Heritage Days 2020 based on staff recommendations. The council had originally pushed the annual civic festival out to September.
However, in the past month, staff said, only a handful of past participants said they would potentially participate in the Grande Day Parade; volunteer and community partners — the groups the city relies on to host Heritage Days — were concerned about health and public safety; seasonal part-time city staff hours will have ceased by that time, requiring public works employees to work longer hours (overtime); donations are significantly down, and some donations were recalled.
Council Member Greg Urban said canceling Heritage Days was “troubling.” He said, “I was strongly hoping we could pull off a one-day event for the community.”
Mayor Heidi Gunderson suggested that the city could perhaps plan a winter event.
SOS moving in
SOS Office Furniture will build an office and showroom at 3391 LaBore Road. City Council members took a look at the site plan review and approved the company’s plans to erect a 35,000-square-foot building on the nearly 3-acre parcel. Most of the building will serve as warehouse space; 25% will be devoted to office space.
