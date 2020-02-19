Twin Cities Orthopedics secures naming rights for Vadnais Sports Center

VADNAIS HEIGHTS — City Council members were pleased to approve plans for new construction at the Vadnais Sports Center at its Feb. 4 meeting, but the facility will not keep that name for very much longer.
Earlier in the day, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved a $2 million naming rights agreement in partnership with Twin Cities Orthopedics. The anticipated name change, TCO Sports Garden, was a surprise for some, including Vadnais Heights Mayor Heidi Gunderson.
“It’s breaking news that the name is going to change, at least it’s breaking for me, and it’s my understanding that it’s been in the works for some time,” she said. “So it’s a little disappointing on the lack of communication.”
Ryan Ries, representing Ramsey County Parks and Recreation, apologized for the lack of communication and answered the council’s other questions about the new structure.
The construction will consist of a new 82,000-square-foot indoor turf facility, with a 15,000-square-foot parking lot. The building sits on the site of the former Sports Center dome, which was destroyed by heavy snowfall in April 2018. City Planning/Community Development Director Nolan Wall projected that construction would begin this spring and be completed by fall 2020.
Wall explained that the new facility would have the same function as the former dome structure, but with a smaller building footprint. This will allow 49 additional off-street parking spaces to be constructed. The new building is about 80 feet shorter than the one that previously occupied the space, which will require that some of the existing structure and pavement be demolished.
“The intent is to make this less an industrial-feel type of building,” Wall said.
Councilman Craig Johnson questioned whether solar power was an option for the new building.
“I would love nothing more than to put solar panels on the roof of this facility,” Ries said. “Our budget doesn’t allow it at the moment, but we have designed the roof to have the capability to add solar in the future.” Ries added that the facility might be a good candidate for Ramsey County’s sustainability and energy programs toward that end.
Councilman Greg Urban expressed reservations about the aesthetic appeal of the new design and wondered how the building would contrast with its neighboring structures, such as Gentry Academy and Sak’s Sports Bar.
Wall pointed out that the former dome also contrasted visually with the design of the sports center. “This is, I think, less contrasting,” he said. “It’s certainly going to look different, and I think that’s their intention.”
Ries responded to Urban’s question by explaining that the current design is the most cost-effective of all the options explored.
“We feel that within these constraints, the design that we’re presenting here was the most aesthetically pleasing option that would differentiate the facility from the sports center to kind of communicate that it’s something different,” he said. “It’s a field house-type facility.”
The council unanimously approved the planned unit development amendment and site plan review.
“I’m sure the kids around here will be very happy when that’s operational again,” Mayor Gunderson said.
“It’s been a challenge to get to this point, but I think this is cause for celebration and now we can focus on the positives in getting this incredible facility built for residents,” Ries said.
In other action, the council:
• Heard from newly elected Ramsey County Commissioner Nicole Joy Frethem. Frethem represents District 1, which includes Vadnais Heights as well as Gem Lake, White Bear Township, North Oaks, Shoreview, Arden Hills and parts of Mounds View, Spring Lake Park and Blaine. Frethem expressed her desire to make county government more visible and invited citizens to attend her open office hours, which will be held once a month at public locations including the Vadnais Sports Center, Tamarack Nature Center in White Bear Township, Ramsey County Library in Mounds View and Shoreview, and the public works facility in Arden Hills.
• Approved a site plan review and variance for Jacon LLC, a construction business operating from 3900 Labore Road. The property’s location adjacent to a wetland limits onsite construction, so the business requested a variance of 14.5 feet to allow construction within 30 feet of the road for the purpose of expanding its existing building.
Vadnais Heights City Council meetings take place on the first and third Tuesday of the month.
