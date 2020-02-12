The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) for exclusive naming rights of the Vadnais Sports Center. As part of the 15-year agreement, the facility will be renamed TCO Sports Garden.
“We are pleased to begin this long-term partnership with a community-minded organization that is not only located close to the facility, but also shares our values for a healthy, vibrant community by strengthening individual, family and community health and well-being,” said board Chair Toni Carter.
TCO Sports Garden will feature two NHL regulation hockey rinks and a new indoor turf facility. Commissioners also approved a construction agreement for an 80,000-square-foot year-round indoor turf facility that will be built in 2020 to replace the facility’s former dome structure.
The sports center was purchased by Ramsey County in 2014. It hosts 1.5 million users and event attendees annually at events that include hockey tournaments, soccer leagues, gymnastic meets and community expos.
“We’re grateful for this opportunity, and truly believe TCO Sports Garden is a big win for Ramsey County and the greater Vadnais Heights community,” said TCO Vice President of Clinic Services Becky Anderson. “Since opening our state-of-the-art TCO clinic next door in 2017, we’ve seen demand continue to rise for expert rehabilitation, sports medicine and sports performance services. We’re the official sports medicine provider for three local high schools, and we support dozens of youth teams, booster clubs and other groups in the Northeast metro throughout the year. This naming rights agreement deepens our ties within the local community, and represents the exciting growth and opportunities coming to residents across Ramsey County.”
TCO will invest $1.95 million toward the facility over 15 years, including $60,000 in 2020 and $135,000 annually through 2034. The agreement includes an option for a five-year extension. In addition to naming rights for the facility, the agreement includes rights for usage of 5,500 square feet of office space within the sports center.
Funds generated through the agreement will be used to assist with financing the construction of the new indoor turf facility. Construction will begin this spring and is planned to be completed before the end of the year.
The sports complex’s new identity as TCO Sports Garden will be celebrated at a future community event when construction begins on the turf facility this spring.
Submitted
