Money raised by hundreds of enthusiastic participants in the Tour de Bar is a godsend to families hurting from illness and loss.
For Erica Largent and her three daughters, donations from the 2019 event not only helped pay medical bills, but more importantly, helped etch precious memories during final family trips with their husband and dad. Larry Largent died a year later at age 36.
“The Tour helped in many ways,” said Erica, who now works as a school nurse at South Campus. “I was working minimally at St. John’s hospital as a nurse. We were at a crossroads with the amount of care Larry needed. I was at a point in time to made a decision to quit my job. Tour de Bar gave me the ability to do that without being terrified about how to survive.”
The Largents were beneficiaries of a $21,000 gift, the highest amount raised so far by the Tour, an annual bicycle ride around the lake that started in 2007.
“Everyone looks forward to the first Saturday in August,” noted Tour Chairman Mike Shearen. Since it began, the tour has raised more than $118,000 (see list of funds raised 2007-2019). It was canceled in 2020 and 2021. Shearen predicts that 2022 will be another big year as people get “back and riding together again,” which is the theme for the 34th annual bicycle benefit.
Some of the recipients share success stories; some do not.
Larry Largent suffered from an incurable, progressive brain disorder called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. “It took him fast,” recalled Erica. “Larry passed almost two years to the date of his diagnosis in October 2018.”
High school sweethearts, both Larry and Erica (she was a Dahl then) graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 2002. Coping with the loss is a continuing struggle, admitted Erica, but love and support from family and friends in her hometown has made a huge difference.
She remains close with Larry’s parents, Jenny and Larry Sr., who sold their house in White Bear Lake after Larry died and moved to a one-level home in Forest Lake. Both Erica and Jenny were Larry’s caretakers. They had moved to his parents’ home after Larry’s diagnosis, deciding that was how best to care for him.
Erica bought a small house last fall in the Ramaley Park neighborhood. She’s working on a master’s degree in nursing education at St. Catherine University with plans to teach at the college level. She describes her three daughters, Lylah, Maura and Alyse, as “strong and resilient” girls who overall “are doing really well. We were isolated during the pandemic so it’s good to see them back socializing. COVID was a double whammy.”
She finds comfort in returning to her old high school for work and bumping into old friends. “It’s good to be back in a familiar place,” she said.
Change was difficult for her and Larry’s families, Erica continued. “For my in-laws, it was a double-edged sword for us to leave and get our own place. We are still part of each other’s lives. We try each day to honor Larry.”
His widow says she thinks about Larry a lot. “When I have these big monumental moments, like getting a house and going to grad school, it’s difficult. We talked about that stuff a lot with each other. We had those plans. These successes are bittersweet, but it brings me joy, too, to fulfill those dreams.”
Erica and her daughters will be with Larry’s parents at their condo in North Carolina during this year’s Tour de Bar. It was the same haven where they retreated after Larry passed. “We needed time by the ocean to heal after slowly but quickly losing Larry. It was a heartbreaking journey.”
She is bummed about missing the Tour though. “I so would have ridden in it,” Erica said. “Tour de Bar was huge for us. Feeling the love and support during such a painful time made a massive difference to us.”
Coming out with Larry’s sad diagnosis as the Tour’s nominee in 2019 was also scary, Erica added. “We had to come to terms and accept it. Larry had changed so much. It was a very public and scary way to come forward. The committee did a wonderful job honoring Larry’s dignity and respecting him. We needed that army of people to help us through the process. We couldn’t have accomplished the things we did without that support.”
