The city of Vadnais Heights consulted with Ehlers and Kennedy & Graven to negotiate an agreement for a pay-as-you-go tax increment financing (TIF) assistance agreement of approximately $5.7 million.
According to Nolan Wall, planning and community development director, the City Council approved land use/zoning applications and TIF plan for the construction of a proposed multifamily residential development on the northeast corner of the Rice Street and Vadnais Boulevard intersection.
The developer, Lake Vadnais Properties, is planning to build a 176-unit market-rate apartment building, including two levels of underground parking with 228 covered parking stalls and 10 surface parking stalls.
Wall said at the Nov. 1 Vadnais Heights City Council meeting that the TIF note terms are based on the following extraordinary development costs:
• Second level of underground parking
• Demolition of existing improvements
• Underground stormwater management system
• 10% retention for city administrative purposes and other projects
“The agreement includes a look back of revisions which protect the city in the interest of the long-term viability,” Wall said.
According to Wall, the TIF agreement supports the proposed development that has the following benefits:
• Removal of blighted/underutilized buildings
• Continued collection of existing taxes by all authorities
• Collection of park dedication and building permit fees
• Collection of 10% of available increment to pay for administration costs and potential TIF-eligible projects/programs
• Off-street trail connection and city gateway sign construction
• Additional residents to support existing businesses in the community
• Significant tax-base increase from an existing condition, once the district is closed
Council Member Erik Goebel said he was impressed by the work of Ehlers and Kennedy & Graven during the negotiations with the developer.
“It will reduce the tax burden on the taxpayers of Vadnais Heights,” Goebel said. “I think there's a lot of safety valves in this agreement that protect the citizens of Vadnais Heights.”
