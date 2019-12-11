VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Over the last two years, increasing home values have shifted the tax burden from commercial to residential.
Vadnais Heights city taxes for owners of a median-valued home are expected to rise by about $72 in 2020.
The $72 annual increase for a median-valued home is based on an assumed 8.8% increase in home value ($618 vs. $691), said Finance Director Bob Sundberg at a Dec. 3 public hearing. If a resident's home value didn't increase, it would be about a $9 increase.
“The increases for residential are much higher than commercial,” Sundberg said. “That's because of the changes in value. Residential went up three-and-a-half times what commercial did. So as a result, there is a shift in tax burden to residential from commercial.” This also happened last year. Previously, commercial values increased more than home values for about five years. “This is reversing shifts we saw in earlier years,” Sundberg explained.
The 2020 proposed levy is $4.9 million, a 6.9% increase from this year, Sundberg said. The levy is used for the general fund, debt and capital projects. About $4 million of the levy would be for the general fund. The general fund is 12.6% higher than 2019. The majority of the increase comes from public safety spending. About $100,000 headed for the capital improvement fund will be used for street maintenance.
Mayor Heidi Gunderson said the council didn't want to raise the levy but saw the increases as needs. “We are hearing loud and clear from our residents that streets are a big need. As well, we enjoy a wonderful fire service and sheriff's service and those costs are things that increase as well,” she explained.
The council approved the 2020 proposed levy and budget.
In other action, the City Council:
•Adopted an ordinance to change city code to allow charitable gambling organizations to pay the 10% of net profits fees to the city once a year instead of monthly. The request came from the Vadnais Heights Fire Relief Association.
