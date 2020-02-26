Swans and loons will benefit from Get the Lead Out program

As a photographer, Vadnais Heights resident Debbie Hartmann appreciates the beauty and grace of the trumpeter swans that flock together on Minnesota’s few open waters during the winters. Her favorite spot is Sucker Lake, where she can usually find a large flock hanging together, especially on the coldest winter days. Although Hartmann’s photography captures the elegance of these large waterfowl, there’s a dark side to her visits here.
“One of the things that gets me outside, as of last winter, is I go there to see if there’s any dead ones,” Hartmann said. “When I found the first one, that’s kind of what started all this last year.”
The dead swan was one of 11 that turned up on Vadnais Heights area lakes last winter.
Necropsy results from the University of Minnesota confirmed it: the four birds that were tested died of lead poisoning from ingesting fishing tackle. This February, at least one more bird was found dead, and its body tested positive for lead.
Since these gruesome discoveries, Hartmann said she continues her regular patrol to check on the swans. She communicates back and forth with the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) about the swans’ condition and has offered her photography to be used for education and outreach.
This is how the matter came to the attention of local Girl Scout Troop 56087.
These White Bear Lake-area eighth graders had already completed their Bronze Award and were looking for a worthy cause to champion for their Silver Award.
“They like to visit Sucker Channel and spend time watching the swans, so they wanted to know what they could do,” said VLAWMO Program Development Coordinator Dawn Tanner.
“They wanted to get lead sinkers banned—that’s wonderful, and also a big goal,” Tanner said. Last November, the Minnesota DNR rejected a proposal to ban use of lead tackle (it’s found in most fishing jigs and sinkers) and ammunition across the state. (The use of lead shot for waterfowl hunting has been illegal in Minnesota since 1987.) Instead, Tanner pointed them toward other ways they could help: connecting with local fishing groups, writing letters to the editor and spreading the message about lead toxicity. The girls assisted Tanner in a presentation at a water resources conference. On Feb. 18, they spoke before the Minnesota Senate’s Committee on Environment and Natural Resources Finance.
During the meeting, the committee discussed the Damage Assessment and Restoration grant the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a result of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement.
The MPCA pointed out that wildlife recovering from the ill effects of the 2010 oil spill, especially loons, were adversely impacted by the presence of impaired habitat in Minnesota, where the birds breed and nest.
As part of the settlement for the environmental damages, funding was set aside to protect migratory birds. The MPCA requested that the $1.27 million in funding be directed to its Get the Lead Out campaign.
Get the Lead Out is an outreach and education program designed to reduce bird exposure to lead-based fishing tackle by encouraging people to replace lead sinkers and jigs with non-toxic alternatives.
Retired Department of Natural Resources officer Carrol Henderson spoke to the Senate Committee to give some background, explaining that 11-12% of all loon mortality in the state is caused by lead poisoning when the birds pick up lead from lake bottoms. Loons and swans alike ingest rocks to aid in digestion.
“Sinkers are just the right size for gizzard stones,” Tanner explained. “They pick it up preferentially.”
The committee had agreed to release the $1.27 million for Get the Lead Out earlier in the meeting, but they received Troop 56807’s statements. Chair Bill Ingebrigtsen (R-Alexandria) thanked them for the work they did.
Get the Lead Out programming will include outreach such as tackle swaps that enable fisherpersons to try out non-toxic sinkers and jigs, as well as education through local outdoor sports organizations and community events. Right now, it’s not easy for people to find non-toxic alternatives in their local tackle supply shops, but Tanner and others hope that will change with pressure from educated consumers who have the power to shift the market.
Joe’s Sporting Goods currently carries several alternatives, and Water Gremlin produces at least one tin variety of sinkers, Tanner said. Swagger Tackle Co. is a Woodbury-based company that makes tungsten sinkers, and Tiger Eye is another Minnesota company that produces handmade glass lures.
“With Get the Lead out coming back, people can recognize alternatives that are available,” Tanner said.
A large shift away from toxic fishing tackle is the most effective way to reduce waterfowl deaths from lead toxicity, Tanner explained. In theory, lake bottoms could be dredged to remove the harmful tackle, but it would be expensive and not particularly helpful.
“The input that’s still going in is very high,” she said. “It wouldn’t make sense to do dredging until we can stop what’s being put in.”
On her last outing to Sucker Lake, Hartmann counted 150 swans. So far, all have been lively and healthy. She frequently sends her photos to Tanner, who keeps her updated on how the images are used to educate others about swans on local lakes.
“We appreciate her doing that so much,” Tanner said. “Having those photos really helps people understand how majestic they are. Because she was out doing the photography, she was the one who first encountered the dead swans at Sucker Channel. The easy access trails aren’t maintained in winter; you have to hike in. It’s kind of hidden. The fact that she was out there doing her photography and spending so much time out there alerted us to that issue, otherwise we wouldn’t know it was happening or the extent.”
“That keeps me motivated to keep going and taking pictures,” Hartmann said. “The visuals are so important. I never get tired of taking pictures of them.”
