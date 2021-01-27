VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The good news is, those who live along Suzanne Avenue, Southwood Drive, Martin Way and Suzanne Court in Vadnais Heights will get their streets repaved this year. The bad news is, it’s gonna cost them.
The neighborhood — bordered by Rice Street on the west, County Road F on the north and the Canadian Pacific Railway on the south — is due for street improvements, Public Works Director Jesse Farrell told the City Council at its Jan. 19 meeting.
“After 25 years, there are more and more potholes. Patches don’t work.” Farrell said residents expressed a lot of interest in the project during a November walk-through.
The $1.2 million project involves a milling and overlay of the streets’ bituminous surfaces; minor sewer repair and some pipe lining; curb and gutter repairs; and creating pedestrian ramps to bring sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAMO) will work with residents to install raingardens.
Sixty-six properties in the neighborhood each would be charged a special assessment for the work. The maximum assessment per parcel would be $5,075. The city will kick in $871,350.
Homes along County Road F will not be included on the assessment roll because their driveways are served by the county road.
Residents will have the option to pay their assessment in full immediately, spread payments with interest out over 10 years, or have them added to their 2022 property taxes. Hardship deferrals are available for seniors, people with disabilities and active military personnel.
Farrell noted that Ramsey County is exploring a signal project at the intersection of Hodgson Road, Gramsie Road and Rice Street, and said the city would try to coordinate its project with the county’s.
A public hearing on the project will be held at City Hall on Feb. 16.
