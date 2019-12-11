The Vadnais Heights Area Community Foundation (VHACF) has finalized grants to five different nonprofit organizations creating new opportunities in the Vadnais Heights area and providing help to neighbors.
“This round of grants focused on education and furthering the senior interests in our community, two things that need all of our attention,” stated VHACF Chair Jerry Moynagh. “Our goal as a foundation is to ensure that projects aimed at those areas of greatest need in our community are given a helping hand from our grants.”
On the education side, grants were given to the Tubman organization to go into the Mounds View and White Bear Lake school districts to provide programming that will help students build healthy relationships and prevent violence and domestic abuse.
The Church of St. Pius X received a grant to help provide nutrition to students in the White Bear Lake school district who are experiencing food insecurity on the weekends when school breakfast/lunch is unavailable to them. BearPower also received a grant for projects in the White Bear Lake school district for nutritional programs, the farmers market and the 4K Walk/Run.
Senior programs received grants. The Consortium of Lake Area Senior Services received funding for its 2020 programming to support coordination between more than 100 senior organizations, dementia-friendly community activities, and development and education to those serving seniors in the White Bear Lake area. The White Bear Senior Program also received a grant to help recruit and train volunteers, including holding a community volunteer fair for nonprofits and programs assisting seniors.
The VHACF is an endowment fund created by the citizens of Vadnais Heights to work with grant partners and strengthen the local community. Grant-making is supported by donations from citizens or local businesses. To learn more about VHACF or to make a donation, visit vhacf.org.
The next round of grant applications is due at the end of February. Any 501(c)(3) organization in the White Bear or Mounds View school districts is welcome to apply. If your organization is interested in learning more or applying for a grant, please contact info@vhacf.org.
