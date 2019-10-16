VADNAIS HEIGHTS — A Lino Lakes woman was given a stay of adjudication regarding gross misdemeanor negligent storage of a firearm in Ramsey County District Court on Aug. 5. This means that if she completes her probation, the charge will be dropped from her record.
Lisa Marie Stowe, 42, was charged last spring after unsecured, loaded guns were found in her Vadnais Heights home the same week her son was suspended from the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture (AFSA) for an alleged school shooting threat. A deputy visited the student's home in Vadnais Heights March 1, 2018, and Stowe said there were no weapons in the home, according to court documents. However, a search warrant was obtained March 2 and a deputy found the student home alone with unsecured, loaded weapons.
Lisa Stowe pleaded not guilty July 17 and a jury trial was scheduled. A plea agreement was reached, and she pleaded guilty before the trial began. She was sentenced Sept. 30. She will be on probation for one year. Terms include remaining law abiding and no similar firearm charges. If she successfully completes probation, the charge will be dropped from her record.
