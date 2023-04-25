While other cities are adopting No Mow May, Vadnais Heights will be participating in Slow Mow May.
Council Member Katherine Doll Kanne said she would like to change it to Slow Mow Summer.
“This is a voluntary community service initiative that acknowledges the limitations of No Mow May and instead encourages property owners to think beyond No Mow May toward a year-round yard that is water, wildlife and pollinator friendly,” Doll Kanne said. “That’s not to say that we’re suspending the city ordinance for No Mow May, it’s just adding to that. The idea of not mowing for the entire month of May has been good in some places and a disaster in other aspects. It really depends on the rate that the grass grows.”
She added that there has been a push to rebrand it to Slow Mow Summer.
“There’s a whole bunch of different iterations out there but it seems that some of the groups that are supportive of native plantings and pollinators have moved to the Slow Mow May or Slow Mow Summer verbiage,” Doll Kanne said. “I reached out to Nick Voss from VLAWMO and he said Slow Mow Summer is kind of the word, the phrase of the the day that groups are starting to go with. And so I thought maybe we need to just jump on the bandwagon and go to Slow Mow Summer.”
Council Member Erik Goebel stated that some people do not like the appearance of long grass and code enforcement should occur.
“The concern I have with titling it slow mow summer is some people may think this means they may continue no mowing through the summer, which is not the message that we are trying to send,” Goebel said. “I have gotten some emails from residents who are concerned about people taking advantage of this into June or July. And I’m a little bit concerned that calling this Slow Mow Summer would encourage more of that.”
Goebel wants to be respectful of property owners who may not like the look of tall grass in June. He asked Vadnais Lake Fire Department Chief Chris Hearden if people are continuing to not mow into June, when do they start enforcing the code?
“We know the properties that may have registered and we’ll take a look to see if they’ve done the maintenance within the first week or two of June,” Hearden said. “If not we give them a notice. Typically it’s a 15 day notice and we got to give them proper notice and adequate time to comply with their requirements.”
Council Member Steve Rogers said he has done some research and noted that there are 400 native bee species in Minnesota and the rusty patched bumblebee is a keystone species because it’s an all-purpose pollinator.
“The issue we’re having is not so much the grass, it’s that these bees have evolved because native plants would be their food source, and what we’ve done is taken out those native plants that would be their food source and put in pretty looking plants that we buy that have no nutritional value for them,” Rogers said. “What we need really need to help our pollinators is return to the native plants that feed these pollinators.”
He continued, “I’m kind of hesitant of doing the whole summer thing. I think what we need to do is focus on what the pollinators really need. It’s not so much the grass. There is some aspect of that but more important is that we need to have blooming plants between April and October that are native.”
The city will support Slow Mow May on private property through the month of May. City Administrator Kevin Watson explained that the city will not cite any violators of the city’s 10-inch height requirement for tall grass and weeds that month.
“So in concept, it’s the exact same thing that the council had approved the prior year,” Doll Kanne said. “It’s just got a different name on it but the exact same permissions and more of an acknowledgment of not mowing for the entire month of May might not be what you want to do. You might want to maybe mow the top part of it at one point in the month.”
Other council action
The city is getting a John Deere 325G Compact Track Loader from Midwest Machinery for $67,904.45. Skid steer loaders are used for street maintenance, snow removal, grading of material and powering hydraulic attachments. Jesse Farrell, city engineer and public works director said the department currently operates one skid steer and it is often needed for several projects at the same time. Also, there is an immediate need to have a second skid steer for use on street repair especially for potholes. Delivery of the new machine will be in Sept. 2023.
