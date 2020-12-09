‘Shine the Lights’ on Vadnais Heights

Vadnais Heights has put together a self-guided driving tour of holiday lights through Jan. 8, 2021.
City Administrator Kevin Watson is encouraging residents to put their homes and businesses on the map on the city’s webpage. “We’re hoping to share the light and joy of our neighbors this holiday season,” he said. Registration forms are linked to the page, and residents are asked to submit a photo of their lighted home to guide visitors along the way, though posting a photo is optional.
One of the homes on display belongs to Mark McKinnon, who lives in the Raspberry Hills neighborhood. He’s not finished decorating yet but estimates he has at least 10,000 LED lights brightening the night. (He stopped counting at 9,000.)
“I’ve always loved Christmas lights. My parents used to take me out to see the lights mentioned in the paper,” he said. The decorating bug, however, didn’t really hit until two years ago. “I became involved in a competition with a friend to see who could put on the best display. It just kept growing. It doesn’t seem to affect my electric bill.”
The city’s webpage includes printouts to color and hang in windows, and residents are encouraged to take walking tours of their neighborhoods to see how many mittens and ornaments they can spy. Recognizing the need for indoor activities, the page features a tutorial on making paper snowflakes. The page also contains a link to a page that suggests several ways of creating garlands for indoor and outdoor decorating.
At press time, 14 residences throughout the city were pinpointed on a map at www.cityvadnaisheights.com/803/Holiday-Lights, but more are expected to be added throughout the season.
(0) comments
