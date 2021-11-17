Seasoned grill masters open Anderson Barbecue Supply in Vadnais Heights

Owning their own business has always been a dream of Rob and Erica Anderson, so when the couple saw the need for a barbecue store in the northeast metro, they jumped at the chance.
“We decided to take the leap in this part of town. There was one other barbecue store in Minnetonka. We saw there was a need in the Twin Cities,” says Rob Anderson.
Some might remember the days of the Outdoor Cooking Store, but since its closure in 2005 the northeast metro has been out of a location for barbecue supplies until now. Since late June, Anderson Barbecue Supply has been meeting the needs of beginning and master grillers alike.
Anderson began barbecuing when he was a kid. His dad traveled often when Anderson was young, so he saw grilling as a way to contribute to his family by helping out with dinner.
These days, you can find Anderson out grilling even in subfreezing temperatures. He attributes advances in grilling to the technology of the pellet grill.
“You don’t have to stand outside for hours just to keep the fire going. It’s less of a problem with having a pellet griller. You can still get the grill fired up when it’s negative 10, but we’re Minnesotans, so it’s not that big of a deal.”
At Anderson Barbecue Supply, customers can expect a wide variety of barbecue goods, all of which have been tried out by Anderson himself.
“It’s all stuff I like or a product I really believe in,” he said.
The store even has a section dedicated to local products. “We have stuff from Croix Valley Foods in Hudson, Jimmy Rays in Oakdale and Riffs in Arden Hills.”
Anderson wants his barbecue supply store to be welcoming to everyone, and hopes to ramp up some barbecue education with classes for anyone wanting to learn more cooking skills.
“This winter, we’d like to do a little bit of everything. We’ve thought about doing a date night class where couples can learn to break down a chicken or learn knife skills.”
The store can meet customers where they’re at with their grilling skills — not only individuals who are looking to cook for fun, but those who are interested in participating in barbecue competitions. The store also supplies a small handful of food trucks, like Northwoods Smokehouse in Cottage Grove.
Anderson Barbecue Supply is located in Vadnais Heights kitty-corner from the Village Inn. A product catalog is also available on the store’s website.
