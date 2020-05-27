VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Disappointed that they didn’t get a chance to comment on the Reopen Minnesota resolution passed May 5 by City Council (“Governor urged to reopen Minnesota,” May 13, 2020), one spokeswoman used open time at the May 19 meeting to share resident opinions.
A masked Heather Gustafson represented about a half-dozen citizens whom she said “felt strongly about the resolution, but did not want to speak.” The meeting was held at City Hall with chamber chairs carefully socially distanced.
The Southwood Drive resident admonished city leaders for denying the opportunity for citizens to weigh in on the Reopen Resolution, which was not on the public agenda, and said it was passed without support of the business community or Vadnais citizens.
Gustafson read comments from several neighbors who disagreed with the resolution. One, Beverly Hall, felt a governing body should give its community opportunity to comment before sending a point of view to the governor. Small-business owner Anna Sterk called the measure a “fly-by-night attempt to advance a personal business interest that potentially put citizens and businesses in danger.”
Sterk contends that the economy “has never been closed but has continued to operate in an altered way that is not the desire of any one political party, but an attempt to stop a pathogen that has no political agenda or affiliation.”
Stephanie Stark took exception to a council member (Greg Urban) attending a rally in front of the governor’s mansion that showed protestors had “little regard for social distancing.” She questioned whether political pressure on the governor may have caused him to make a decision to reopen businesses prematurely, rather than following federal government guidelines.
Gustafson called the resolution “self-serving” for some members, pointing out that Urban owns a bar in Minneapolis, and that its passage was handled poorly. “What’s most appalling,” she added (addressing Urban), “is you seem to be using your position in Vadnais Heights to assist your business in Minneapolis.”
Urban defended his motives for drafting the resolution, accusing Gustafson of “making some strong accusations.” He disagreed with comments like “the economy is not closed,” noting restaurant and store owners would disagree, since they have not been open for two months.
The councilman and Gustafson debated a citizen’s Constitutional rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness (inalienable rights written in the Declaration of Independence), the right to assemble and the right to worship. Gustafson said the words are intentionally written in order and that “life” is first.
“Anyone who values life should be concerned we’ve lost almost 100,000 U.S. citizens (to COVID-19),” she said.
Urban agreed, saying, “It’s terrible and we want to protect vulnerable people, particularly the elderly, who are at risk.” He added that the resolution said nothing about being irresponsible and that individuals can still make the choice to isolate.
Urban told Gustafson he should be allowed to eat lunch in a restaurant. “That has been taken away from me,” he said.
Gustafson retorted that not being able to eat at a restaurant does not infringe on his Constitutional rights. Urban said it does. She also pointed out the country has had mandated quarantines before, during the Spanish flu in the early 1900s and a smallpox epidemic during the Revolutionary War.
Urban asked how long Gustafson wants to live like this. She replied that no one wants to live this way.
Gustafson looked to the mayor asking if the councilman’s rebuttals were appropriate. The mayor reminded the two to keep the conversation “respectful.”
Mayor Heidi Gunderson said she “stands by the vote,” but admitted putting the resolution on social media may not have been a good idea. “The neighbor-versus-neighbor division on Facebook was unfortunate,” she said. “We have to understand we have different viewpoints.”
The mayor called the divisiveness “disappointing” and a “no-win situation.”
Councilman Craig Johnson said it took courage for Gustafson to come before the council. He too, didn’t expect the resolution to be so divisive. “We don’t always see everything on the agenda before the meeting either,” he added.
Saying it was an unusual request, the mayor then read a letter from Erik Goebel, another resident unhappy with the council’s May 5 action. He called the resolution “inflammatory, partisan and outside the council’s purview.”
As a business owner, resident and a scientist, Goebel said he was in a unique position to comment. “None of these groups were consulted on this resolution,” he noted. He called the issue a “state-level” one, adding, “Your platform here is not for you to advance your own political agenda,” Goebel wrote.
He invited council to lobby state representatives on their own time in the future.
“One may reasonably conclude that this resolution was being hidden from the very citizens it purports to represent. This is not how we should be doing business,” Goebel said.
Johnson said council had no intention of “hiding anything from the citizenry” and no intention of being partisan. “I don’t own a business, but I am sympathetic for businesses that may lose their livelihood. Many are struggling.” The councilman also thought the no-more-than-10 people policy was contradictory when “there can be 1,000 people in Walmart.”
Mayor Gunderson added that the resolution was not encouraging businesses to be unsafe.
The mayor acknowledged that they have overlooked how residents can communicate with council during the pandemic. “We weren’t ready today to use Zoom,” she noted, but instructions will be on the city website soon on how to participate during the public forum at future council meetings.
