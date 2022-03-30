Residents get a look of concept designs for Vadnais Boulevard Trail project

A virtual open house for the initial concepts for a trail along Vadnais Boulevard between Rice Street and County Road E allowed the public to hear project updates, review initial trail design concepts, and ask project staff questions and share their input.
According to Ramsey County Public Works Project Manager Scott Mareck, Vadnais Boulevard is winding and narrow with many driveways that create unsafe conflict points between pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles.
Mareck said this corridor has significant bicycle and pedestrian traffic, but currently there is no sidewalk or separated trail along the corridor.
“The big picture takeaway is that it is possible to build a trail along this roadway,” Mareck said. “There are some pinch-points and there’s some challenging areas. But there’s also a lot of opportunity, a lot of beautiful scenic overlooks and it would be a very nice project to implement.”
Greg Brown, from Kimley-Horn, is the planning and engineering consultant leading the project. He presented concepts on the project and went over public feedback from the open house last fall.
Feedback from residents included:
•Generally supportive of trail separated from traffic.
•Don’t feel safe biking or walking on this roadway currently; shoulder is too narrow/close to cars; and uneven surface.
•Need a safe bike/pedestrian path separated from traffic.
•Connect to existing trails — need connection on Edgerton Street north of Centerville Road to loop the lake safely.
•Safer winter driving conditions.
•Curves and tress cover along the roadway cause blind spots.
Brown said that the most important goal of residents is to create a safe and comfortable walking and biking environment along and across Vadnais Boulevard/Centerville Road.
An anonymous person asked, “If the trail is built, will the road and shoulders also be repaved? Some stretches really need it for safety.Would the serious bikers be using the same trail? There are quite a few bike groups that bike at relative high speeds along this route.”
Brown said the answer is both yes and no.
“We would, to the extent necessary, narrow the roadway up so we’d generally be installing a curb and there would be some places we would have to install a mill and overlay,” Brown said. “With that said, these type of projects are multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency. The focus here is how to get a trail in, but we understand the road and the trail are a symbiotic relationship.”
Mareck said there is no funding secured at this point to build the project.
“Later this spring we will come back to you with more of a final recommendation and then after that we’re going to work with both cities to see if we can find grant funding to fund the project,” Mareck said at the March 22 open house.
The project team is looking for feedback on intersection crossings, preferences on side of roadway, and areas of concern.
The next steps for the project include collecting community feedback, prepare a decision matrix and develop preferred concept analysis.
“Thank you so much to Ramsey County for tackling this project and making it a priority,” Vadnais Heights City Administrator Kevin Watson said. “When I started with the city over nine years ago, the trail connection between County Road F and Vadnais Boulevard through the regional park had just been completed. It was stated back then that we needed to start the process to complete the loop around East Vadnais Lake. This has been a vision for a very long time and will be a great complement to the county and city systems.”
Residents can go to the project website and leave comments to the project team at https://bit.ly/3NsocrA.
