VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Residents who live in an area bounded by McMenemy Road on the west, Bear Avenue on the east, Colleen Drive on the north and Tessier Trail on the south voiced their concerns over a proposed development in their neighborhood.
Harstad Hills Inc. proposes to develop Bluebird Grove, a planned unit development (PUD) of 19 single-family lots, on six privately owned parcels. Two of the new homes would directly access McMenemy Road; the remaining 17 homes would be constructed along two new cul-de-sacs.
According to developer Martin Harstad, the custom-built homes would sell in the $400,000-700,000 price range.
Harstad, who said he has built more than 200 homes in Vadnais Heights, told the council the development would not disturb wetlands in the area.
Before she invited public comment on the proposal Dec. 1, Mayor Heidi Gunderson stressed that Bluebird Grove is, at this point, only a concept. She told residents the council wanted to hear their concerns “before we devote a lot of staff time to this.” Council members heard testimony from neighbors for the next three hours.
Several wondered what effect new roads would have on their property — where would the runoff go?
Edward Haddon, a 45-year resident of the area, testified that 11 properties in the area already have drainage problems. Portions of the land on these properties are soft and spongy and can’t be counted on to support a small outbuilding. A couple of people showed photos of standing water their yards; many mature trees have died because of it, they said. One woman has been unable to grow vegetables in her garden for the last two years — her garden plot is under water.
Others noted the abundant wildlife in the neighborhood and worried the development would disturb animals and birds they and their families appreciate. Residents also struggled with the idea of putting 19 homes in the area, saying it would alter the wide-open feel of the neighborhood. Some lots would be just 75 feet wide.
Harstad responded, saying, “We’re not trying to bring down the neighborhood. We’re trying to fit in.” He said seeing the photos of flooded backyards made him understand where residents are coming from.
The final PUD dates are yet to be determined. Harstad will need to make another application. Gunderson noted there will be additional opportunities for public input at future Planning Commission and City Council meetings, and advised residents they will receive ample notice.
