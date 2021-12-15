VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Saying they couldn’t hold off any longer, the Vadnais Heights City Council will increase the tax levy for 2022.
The council lowered the 2021 tax increase by 5.41% because of hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many residents actually paid more property taxes in 2020 than they did this year.
The levy increase for 2022 will be 12.2%. Based on a single-family home with a median value of about $322,000, taxpayers would pay an additional $10.28 per month in property taxes if the value of the house has increased by approximately 4%.
Much of the budget for 2022, which was approved Dec. 7, includes capital improvement projects and expenditures that have been deferred for years. The largest expenditure – $750,000 –is earmarked for the purchase of a new fire engine; money for this capital expenditure would come from the city’s general fund, and will not be assessed to taxpayers.
Street improvements along South Oak Drive are also on the schedule. Taxpayers would fund approximately half of the cost of the improvements. Because the street borders Community Park, Vadnais Heights will pay the other half.
The budget also covers parking and trail maintenance and modest pay increases for city employees. The total budget submitted to Ramsey County is $5.7 million.
After much discussion, the council also signed off on landscaping proposed for the At-Home Apartment project on McMenemy Street. Any changes to the plan will now be handled by city employees.
