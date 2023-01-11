There are seven developments in the works in Vadnais Heights.
One is Big Wood Brewery, located at 3429 Centerville Road.
“Their zoning and land use permits have been issued, so they will start the construction process here soon and you'll start to see some changes out on the site hopefully in the spring,” said Planning/Community Development Director Nolan Wall.
Wall said construction at Bluebird Grove — a 21-lot single-family home development — is coming along.
“There's a handful of houses there now,” Wall said. “All infrastructure is in as well as the portion of an off-street trail. There's a couple of minor items that they have to follow up with in the springtime, but for the most part what you're going to see out there continuing is single-family home construction as well as the boardwalk trail south into Bear Park in the near future, hopefully in the spring.”
Mondello Shores is a 42-lot single-family home development. “Infrastructure is mostly complete,” Wall said. “We are just waiting to install the second lift of pavement sometime in the future.”
Another project is Luther Cadillac, a new dealership on the east side of Highway 61 north of Willow Lake Blvd. Wall said the commercial building permit is valued at $12.5 million.
“They are also constructing a new traffic signal at Highway 61 and constructing a new frontage road that will allow for future connection into Gem Lake to the north,” Wall said.
Other developments in the city include:
• Buerkle Hyundai – remodel (11,000 square feet).
• Merrick – remodel at 1239 Willow Lake Blvd.
• Vincent Estates – 22-unit twin-home development off County Road F.
The next Vadnais Heights City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in council chambers at City Hall, 800 East County Road E in Vadnais Heights. There will be a presentation on the County Road E Action Plan during the meeting.
