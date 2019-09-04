Vadnais Heights’ City Center stretches from east to west for several blocks along County Road E. It crosses a major interstate highway and includes hotels, an event center, large retail shopping plazas, restaurants, gas stations, medical facilities, City Hall and one of the city’s two fire department stations.
But, back in the day — 60-some years ago — downtown Vadnais Heights was a mere corner intersection across from Vadnais Lake at Centerville Road and Edgerton Street, where the city’s two founding families had settled in the mid-1800s. The city and lake took its name from one of those families, and “Garceaudale” was born from the other.
At one time, the buildings on the north side strip of Centerville Road housed Garceau’s Hardware, Wolters Liquors, Vadnais Heights Oil and Service and Jim’s Superette. The original white building from which all the other businesses grew sits the farthest from the lake and was built in 1933 by Viola Garceau. She sold groceries, candies and ice cream, and gas from pumps out front of the store. Her younger brother, David F. Garceau, worked construction and other jobs, such as ice harvesting on Vadnais and Gervais lakes, before he devoted himself full time to help his sister expand and operate a tavern and dance hall.
In the 1950s, the industrious siblings added a small hardware store and gas and service station to the original building. Then, in 1961 they constructed a separate 40-by-80-foot building for a new hardware and rental equipment business; their old hardware space became a liquor store. In 1967, Viola retired from the grocery store, which was then leased out and known by Vadnais Heights’ residents as “the little store.” David F. (known around town as Dave Sr.) ran the liquor store and co-managed the hardware store with his son, David J. Garceau (known as Dave Jr.).
From 1972 – 1994, other structures and additions were necessary for the booming hardware business. Eventually, David J.’s son, David C. Garceau, took over running Garceau’s Hardware & Power Equipment. It seemed only fitting, not only because he was next in line, but also because he had been born on the hardware store’s grand opening day, September 9, 1961.
Dave Sr., a Vadnais Heights city councilman for more than 37 years, and his son, Dave Jr., a member of the Vadnais Heights Fire Department and the Lions Club, have since passed. Garceau’s Hardware & Power Equipment closed its doors March 2013.
David and his aunt, Darlene Garceau (Dave Sr.’s daughter), have fond memories of “Garceaudale.” Darlene, a past member of the Vadnais Heights Historical Commission, remembers working in the store: “stocking shelves, running the cash register, working in the meat department – my dad was a butcher too – whatever needed done, that’s what I would do. Sometimes, for lunch, we’d have fresh fish from Vadnais Lake; my Aunt Viola loved to fish, and she’d clean the sunnies and fry ‘em up. It was a fun place to be because both my parents were very social; it’s where everyone in town hung out.”
David said: “It was magic! Many of us who worked at the hardware store had grown up as family. I ran the store with Jim DeBilzan. His dad and uncle, Dick and Arnie, ran the gas and service station (until 1998).”
About the hardware store’s closing, David said, “We had a good run, nothing to be ashamed of. Business changed. More sales online, more competition from big-box stores. The sales and service of snowmobiles was the biggest part of our business from the late 1980s to early 2000s; in fact, Garceau’s was the number one dealer in the nation for snowmobile clothing and accessories from 1991 to 1993. Then, we had six to seven years of bad snow; people were selling their snowmobiles, and they were becoming more expensive.
“That corner still means a lot to our family; it’s an important piece of the city’s history, and it’s a pretty spot across from the lake. The sunsets are spectacular! There’s been talk of redeveloping it, and I want to see it go to a good use and continue to represent Vadnais Heights.”
Regarding redevelopment of the “Garceaudale” corner, Vadnais Heights City Administrator Kevin Watson said, “The city has assigned a community task force, with residents and business owners, to recommend a long-term solution for the site. The city looks forward to taking that recommendation forward to implementation.”
Note: This article, except for Watson’s quote at the end, first appeared in a 2015 Vadnais Heights city newsletter. Darlene Garceau, who is quoted in the article, passed away August 2, 2019.
Nicola K. Hyser is a local writer and the editor of “Reflections from the Lake: A 160-Year History of the Vadnais Heights Community,” by Rose-Ellen Soler. Free copies of the history book are available at Vadnais Heights City Hall.
