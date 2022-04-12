You might want to leave your lawn mower in the garage next month.
Vadnais Heights resident Judy Lissick appeared before the City Council April 6 and asked council members to consider supporting a movement that started in the United Kingdom and has spread like wildflowers across the U.S. — “No Mow May.”
The idea is simple: Refrain from mowing your lawn for one month to give early-season pollinators a chance to mature and do their thing. Letting the grass grow not only provides habitat for beneficial bees and other pollinator species and allows new grass to grow, it also reduces noise and air pollution from growling gas-powered lawn mowers.
Lissick referenced a study done in Appleton, Wisconsin, in 2020 in which 435 homeowners agreed to let their lawns go for the month of May. They were compared to city parks where regular mowing occurred. Researchers found much higher bee populations — and more varieties of pollinators — in the unmowed lawns. She suggested the city do a “short mow” for the first mowing in city parks where a more manicured look is desired, and use “no mow” near wetlands and other features. Both practices help develop plant root systems and make them more resilient in times of drought. North Oaks and West St. Paul are two nearby communities that have adopted the practice. Vadnais Lake Area Water Management (VLAWMO) alsosupports the practice.
Although Lissick asked the council to consider relaxing the city’s landscaping codes, council members made no formal commitment at the meeting. Mayor Heidi Gunderson asked for more information and said the idea would be discussed at the council’s next workshop meeting.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. He/she can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
