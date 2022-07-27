Night to Unite: Grill and chill at Five Star

Night to Unite is all about building community and building trust.
For the first time, the Five Star community in Vadnais Heights is having a Night to Unite celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Five Star Mobile Estates playground, located at 200 Mayfair Road.
Five Star Office Manager Heather McCarthy, maintenance worker Tony Salo, and resident hosts Kari Rogers, Kerry Weir and Lucretia Kirby are working together to plan the Night to Unite celebration.
“We want to do something to bring our community together,” Rogers said. “National Night Out is the perfect way for us to get to know our neighbors.”
Rogers decided to take the lead and organize a Night to Unite party. She started by contacting local businesses and registered the event with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
“I am hoping that the Vadnais Heights Fire Department can make a stop at the party,” Rogers said.
The party will have musical entertainment, hot dogs, chips, Hawaiian Punch, door prizes, games and crafts.
Rogers said residents can bring their outdoor chairs, portable tables or picnic blankets. “People can also bring their favorite dish, treat or snack to share.”
Door prizes include a dragon kite, splash pad, hacky sacks and bean bag toss.
There will also be gift certificates from Donatelli’s, Cub Foods, Subway, Jackson Chiropractic and Culver’s. Rogers noted that there will also be coupons from Mansetti’s Pizza & Pasta.
The drawing will be held at approximately 6:30 p.m.: participants must be present to win.
Games and crafts planned for the event include yard Yahtzee, giant Connect Four ring toss, hopscotch, outdoor chalk, poster-making, a bubble station and more.
Everything is free of cost to all residents, including the drawing.
Rogers said there will be a food shelf and school supply drive at the event.
“People can bring a nonperishable food item or school supplies to donate if they are able,” Rogers said. “Also, everyone will receive a goody bag that night.”
At dusk, Kirby is planning to bring her telescope to the playground and have an astronomy lesson for anyone interested in looking at the stars.
“This is the perfect opportunity to meet our neighbors,” Rogers said. “As a community, we need to get out and talk to each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.