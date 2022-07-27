Night to Unite: Grill and chill at Five Star

Lucretia Kirby (left) and Kari Rogers are leading the Night to Unite event at Five Star Estates.

 Contributed

Night to Unite is all about building community and building trust.

For the first time, the Five Star community in Vadnais Heights is having a Night to Unite celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Five Star Mobile Estates playground, located at 200 Mayfair Road.

