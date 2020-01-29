VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Streets scheduled for improvements this year passed the feasibility stage and now move on to plans and specifications. A public hearing for two separate projects is set for Feb. 18.
City Council approved the feasibility report Jan. 21 for six streets: Arcade Street (Belland Avenue to County Road E), Primrose Court, Wildflower Court, Tessier Trail, Lambert Creek Lane and Thomas Court.
The project is estimated to cost $2.3 million: The city will pick up 78% of the tab. The rest, or $494,000 will come from assessments.
Five of the six streets have “been on the docket since 2017,” noted City Engineer Jesse Farrell. Arcade Street is an expensive project that will cost $1.6 million alone. The roads on the list are 25 to 35 years old with lots of potholes that go deep, added Farrell. “The good news is we’re doing some catch-up.”
SEH engineer Scott Haupt presented the feasibility report, noting that the project consists of storm sewer improvements, sanitary sewer and water rehabilitation, spot curb and gutter repair and bituminous replacement.
According to Haupt, the streets have reached a point where routine maintenance work, like crack sealing, can no longer be considered cost-effective. Much of the soil in Vadnais Heights has a “clayey nature” and, coupled with Minnesota weather, contributes to pavement distress.
An assessment hearing and award of contract will occur in May if all goes as planned with construction to begin early June.
Project No. 2 involving County Road D is not as pricey, since costs will be split three ways.
Estimated project cost to improve the road between Edgerton Street and just east of Greenbriar is $1.5 million. Ramsey County will pay 83% of the cost, or $1.23 million; Little Canada will pay $127,300 and Vadnais Heights will pay $127,300. Per city policy, half the amount, or $63,650, will be assessed.
Preliminary assessment figures were calculated on front footage since lot sizes vary. The numbers will be recalculated after bids are received.
Only four properties are impacted by the project. Each will be assessed $128.71 per front foot. The property at 669 County Road D East will take the biggest hit. Owned by Gasparre Westwood Park LLC, the 810 feet of frontage puts the assessment at $34,800. A commercial property at 755 County Road D East owned by Jeffrey Halverson was to be assessed at double the residential rate, or almost $19,000 for 170 feet. A 165-foot-wide residential parcel at 745 County Road D, on the other hand, showed an assessment amount of $7,000, or less than half than the commercial property for 5 fewer feet.
Councilman Greg Urban objected to the higher rate, calling it outdated, and noted the property will be rezoned residential per the Comprehensive Plan. He moved that the maximum assessment be capped at $128.71 per front footage for all four properties and the council agreed. The city will pick up the difference.
The road will be reconstructed to a 36-foot-wide urban section with barrier concrete curb and gutter and 7-foot shoulders.
Staff recommended that an assessment hearing be scheduled after receipt of bids in May and before contract award. That way the city can gauge whether any objections will be raised by residents. Construction won’t begin until after the school year ends and go through October.
Farrell felt it makes sense to analyze the city’s assessment policy following this project.
