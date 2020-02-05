New sports center unveiled on dome footprint

VADNAIS HEIGHTS — It looks like teams will hit new indoor turf this fall.
Site plans were presented Jan. 28 to the city’s Planning Commission for the address at 1440 East County Road E, the site of the former sports dome.
The 82,000-square-foot turf facility will have the same footprint as the dome, only shorter by 80 feet. The roof, supported by trusses instead of air, will be 56 feet high or 20 feet lower than the old dome. It will hold one full-sized soccer field and have an additional 49 parking spots.
Once home to soccer clubs and softball teams, the former dome met its demise in an April 2018 snowstorm. The collapsed structure wasn’t worth salvaging, so the county took the insurance payout and started looking at options.
What was proposed to commissioners is a design that the architect compared to a pole barn, “but nicer.”
“Still, it is a unique structure,” said Dustin Rehkamp, senior project manager with BWBR Architects.
The building will be constructed with pre-engineered metal panels. The existing north, south and east foundation walls will remain in place but because the structure is shorter, a portion of the existing structure and pavement will be demolished.
A wall with multiple shades of gray will now be a single gray color to help offset budget constraints.
In his report, City Planner Nolan Wall said the county indicated that budget constraints limited the project scope. It is a fieldhouse-type facility, intentionally different from the existing Sports Center next door, he said.
“Staff feels the cost-efficient reconstruction of this structure warrants acceptance of the proposed exterior design,” Wall told commissioners, and recommended approval of the plan.
“This is a prominent community feature,” noted Wall. “We are appreciative of the county’s efforts to rebuild this structure. They didn’t have to replace it.”
Ramsey County Facilities Manager Ryan Ries thanked Wall, City Engineer Jesse Farrell and City Administrator Kevin Watson for being good partners on the project. “Obviously the collapse of the dome was not something we anticipated; nor did we have a set of money sitting around to allocate for this, so it’s been a challenge for us and I want to recognize the city for its support,” he said.
No one spoke during a public hearing. The Planning Commission unanimously approved the PUD and site plan, with the usual conditions. The application next goes before the City Council.
The county budgeted $6 million last year for the project. That included $100,000 for a naming rights consultant; $146,000 to demolish the old dome; $258,000 for phase one design/build and an estimated $5.5 million for phase two design/build.
Financing will come from $1.6 million in insurance proceeds from the 2018 collapse; $623,000 from the year-end Vadnais Sports Center Fund balance; proceeds from a potential naming rights agreement, amount unknown; and the balance a reallocation from delayed parks and recreation capital improvement projects.
Construction will start this spring and be completed this fall. New sports center
unveiled on dome footprint
By Debra Neutkens
Staff Writer
