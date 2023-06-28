Jim Hauth will start his new job as the Vadnais Heights public works director on July 31.

“We’re really excited to hire Jim Hauth as our next public works director,” said Kevin Watson, city administrator. “Jim actually grew up in Vadnais Heights, so he has a lot of passion for the community and I think he will be heavily invested in its future and its success.”

