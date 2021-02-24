VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Come summer, residents will be able to enjoy a meal outdoors at Jimmy’s Food & Drink, 1132 East County Road E. The Vadnais Heights City Council voted unanimously Feb. 16 to allow the restaurant owners to build an expanded patio in the adjacent parking lot.
The patio will replace nine parking stalls next to the building, seat 128 people, and feature a gas fire pit. Two handicapped parking spaces will be moved to accommodate the patio, which will be surrounded by a 2-foot-high wall. A representative from Jimmy’s said the patio would tie the restaurant and event center closer to the Holiday Inn, which connects to Jimmy’s via a covered walkway.
Jimmy’s tried a temporary outdoor patio last summer. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they expect people will want to continue to eat outside this coming summer.
The council held a public hearing on the plan, but there were no participants. Council Member Patricia Youker said she was excited about the plan. “It will be a great place to have a burger and a beer,” she said. Council Member Erik Goebel agreed. “Whenever you can convert a parking lot into something humans can use, it’s a great thing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.