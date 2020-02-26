New housing development brings hints of Italy

VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The city will be growing by 42 homes this year. They will be built on streets with Italian names in a development called Mondello Shores. It’s the name Frank Frattalone chose in honor of a seaside resort in Sicily favored by his mother.
The landowner/developer is incorporating a bit of the area’s Italian heritage in his project, which was approved Feb. 18 by the City Council. Frattalone bought the land 12 years ago from a family with another Italian surname, Collova.
Mondello Shores sits on 14 acres in the southwest corner of the city. Frattalone has been farming the land up to now but has been wanting to develop it for years. He and wife Cheryl raise cattle on 9 acres north of the parcel at 3205 Centerville Road, a spot they’ve called home for 40 years.
Many concept plans have been considered for the property, including assisted living for seniors. A market analysis showed the idea wouldn’t work at the location, said the applicant, who started Frattalone Companies, an excavation and grading business, 50 years ago.
Finally, after years of consideration, the current plan for single-family housing, dubbed Concept M, was ready for presentation to the city. It’s not a simple project.
Part of the proposal requires the vacation of a portion of road between 3135 and 3140 Centerville Road, which council granted. Existing wetlands to the west within the city of Little Canada are also on property owned by Frattalone. They will be utilized by the watershed to alleviate flooding issues on Twin Lake.
Property owners complained at a public hearing that stormwater from record rainfalls draining into Twin Lake is raising the elevation, causing flooding. Frattalone is working with the Ramsey-Washington Metro Watershed District to mitigate the problem, including reopening a culvert through his property that was closed during the “Unweave the Weave” project on I-35E and I-694.
Staff and the watershed share their concerns, said City Planner Nolan Wall, and the district is seeking to address the issues. Twin Lake is almost entirely within the city of Little Canada, he pointed out, but the runoff is regional and impacts multiple waterbodies. The permanent outlet through Frattalone’s property is one solution to the problem, and is scheduled for completion this year.
Wall added that the applicant must meet stringent rules that address stormwater management, flood control, wetland management and sediment control before securing a permit from the watershed.
Once he gets final approval, Frattalone plans to start the project. He has partnered with a builder to complete Mondello Shores with homes selling in the $375,000 to $425,000 range.
Frank’s oldest son, Tony, spoke to the Planning Commission last month prior to a public hearing on behalf of his father, who was out of town. He noted that Frank’s “heart and soul” is in the city.
“His goal is to remain in Vadnais Heights for the rest of his life,” said the younger Frattalone. “He’s been farming the land for years; it’s time to develop and for him to slow down. The project will provide a good future for this parcel.”
The elder Frattalone iterated that the project isn’t easy, particularly the drainage and elevation issue, and reminded council that he’s trying to redevelop the area at his own expense. “This development will have a $16.8 million value. It means $200,000 in tax revenue for the city,” he said.
The project density is 3.30 units per acre, within the guidelines of the Land Use and Zoning designation. It will have city sewer and water. A water main will be extended through existing utility easements out to Centerville Road at Frattalone’s expense. Homes on Centerville Road will have the option to connect. The area is one of the few in town without water connections.
The development is in the White Bear Lake Area School District.
