Community members gathered at Mahtomedi High School for the “Morning with Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation (MAEF)” event Oct. 23.
The event is an opportunity for the community to hear about the exceptional learning experiences supported by MAEF. The “Excellence in Action” program included performances from the Mahtomedi Middle School Glee Club, Mahtomedi High School Jazz Combo and the Mahtomedi High School “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” cast.
The presentation portion of the “Excellence in Action” program included presentations from students and staff as well as a student panel. The event also included displays of student artwork and pottery. The Mahtomedi High School National Honor Society helped serve coffee and gave tours of the high school to attendees.
In 2018-19, MAEF donations to Mahtomedi Public Schools included Hansen Inspired Teacher Grants (more than $22,000 granted to 12 teachers and staff for professional learning opportunities that will inspire future teaching), MAEF grants (almost $59,000 granted to 27 teachers and staff for resources that impact student achievement), Fund-A-Need grant ($58,000 granted to support the district's new Mental Wellness Initiative), Oliver’s Fund grants ($5,100 granted to initiatives that impact student mental wellness and increase awareness of the important issues of mental health and suicide prevention) and sponsorships of $26,000 to organizations and initiatives that provide basic needs, encourage student enrichment opportunities and support recognition of achievements of students and staff in the Mahtomedi School District.
