Work will begin Monday, Sept. 9 to resurface McMenemy Street between Koehler Road and County Road F in Vadnais Heights, according to Ramsey County.
McMenemy Street will be closed to through traffic during the project. A signed detour will be in place using County Road F and Centerville Road. Driveway access will be maintained.
The project is expected to last through late September.
(0) comments
