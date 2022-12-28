VADNAIS HEIGHTS — With 20 years of combined service to the city, Mayor Heidi Gunderson and Council Members Greg Urban and Patricia Youker were recognized at the last City Council meeting of the year. 

City Administrator Kevin Watson presented each of them with a framed print of an old map of the city. 

