VADNAIS HEIGHTS — With 20 years of combined service to the city, Mayor Heidi Gunderson and Council Members Greg Urban and Patricia Youker were recognized at the last City Council meeting of the year.
City Administrator Kevin Watson presented each of them with a framed print of an old map of the city.
“It's lovely to be recognized,” Gunderson said.
Laura Palmer and Gunderson's daughter, Laney, spoke during open to the public to say “farewell” and “thank you” to the outgoing council members and mayor.
“My mom is the hardest working and selfless woman I've ever met,” Laney said. “Mom, we are all so very proud of you for all of your accomplishments and we are so excited to see what you do next.”
Gunderson reflected on the six years she served on the City Council. For two years she served as a council member and four years as the mayor.
“I'd like to thank the residents of Vadnais Heights for hiring me to do this job for the past six years,” she said. “It's been a great experience and afforded me the opportunity to learn so much and meet some amazing people that I might have never connected with otherwise. It has truly been my honor.”
Urban said his focus as a City Council member has been fiscal responsibility while providing quality city services and maintaining city infrastructure.
“It's been a great honor to be a part of leading the city of Vadnais Heights and I wish the next council well,” Urban said.
Newly elected council members Katherine Doll Kanne and Kelly Jozwowski, along with mayor-elect Mike Krachmer, will take the oath of office at the Jan. 3 City Council meeting.
“These past four years have been an education and both an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of this community,” Youker said. “I wish the incoming mayor and council and the continuing council much luck in the coming years. Running a city is not as easy as we make it look. May the city continue to flourish and remain the hidden gem that it is.”
