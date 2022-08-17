The annual Heritage Days festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21 in Vadnais Heights. The weekend will be packed with activities, live music, and good food.
Attendance is free and all are welcome.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 5:45 pm
Saturday kicks off with a kiddie parade. Free goodie bags will be given to the first 50 kids in line.
“We have several local organizations bringing activities out for kids day on Saturday,” said Katie Everett, recreation supervisor for the City of Vadnais Heights “We’ll kick the day off with a hero-themed kiddie parade at 11a.m.”
The Grande Parade is at 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. The route begins at Commerce Ct. and McMenemy St., following McMenemy St. south to County Road F, ending at Community Park.
The Grand Marshals for this year’s parade are local Eagle Scouts from BSA Troop 212. Five members earned their Eagle Scout awards this year. They are:
• Aaron Ames designed and built a boardwalk for Vadnais Heights Elementary’s Bears backyard nature walk, and earned 36 merit badges.
• Quinn Anderson built six picnic tables and a teaching platform for the Vadnais Heights Elementary Bears backyard outdoor classroom, and earned 45 merit badges.
• Carson Cooper built a gaga ball pit for Vadnais Heights Elementary, and earned 56 merit badges.
• Jacob Hagen completed a gaga ball pit at White Bear Montessori School, and earned 36 merit badges.
• Lucas McGladdery designed, built, and installed four benches at St. John’s School in Little Canada, and earned 38 merit badges.
The bounce house, obstacle course, hippo chow down game and other inflatables will be open from 12 to 9 p.m. on
Saturday, Aug. 20 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
“Inflatables will be free this year thanks to a generous donation by the White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association,” Everett said. “Tickets were required in the past.”
Everett noted that Bingo is returning this year after a couple of years off. Merrick, Inc. will be hosting bingo under the big tent from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 – $1 for 3 faces.
The Vadnais Heights Lions will be at the picnic shelter all weekend with beer and Bloody Marys on Sunday morning.
There will be free live music at the White Bear Acura Subaru Event Stage.
Scheduled to perform are:
• Janelle Burrell Band – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
• Audio Circus – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
• Swingin on a Star – 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
At 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Vadnais Heights Lions will host their annual Pig Roast fundraiser. The menu will include – pork sandwiches, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pickles, pop, and water.
On Sunday the Vadnais Heights Fire Relief Association will serve up their famous Booya beginning at 8 a.m. until it’s gone.
For updated information go to the city’s website at http://www.cityvadnaisheights.com/459/Heritage-Days.
