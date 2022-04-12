Vadnais Heights residents are taking advantage of virtual health care options, including telemedicine, at The Urgency Room.
“It's a way for patients to access care when it's convenient for them, and we have the ability to diagnose and treat many conditions,” said Dr. Craig Matticks, medical director of The Urgency Room, located in Vadnais Heights. “Providers can assess, diagnose and treat injuries big and small, whether you’re an infant or a senior citizen.”
Telehealth at The Urgency Room is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is open 365 days a year.
Once patients have successfully logged into the online platform, they will be placed in a virtual waiting room and will receive a text message as soon as a health care provider is ready to see them. “Typically, you will be seen within five minutes if the provider isn't busy with another patient,” Matticks said.
Also, patients will be seen in the order received. Patients under 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when presenting to the clinic.
According to Matticks, if the visit requires any additional testing or evaluation, patients will be instructed to visit a clinic either to pick up a test kit or leave a sample. If a patient needs more care than what can be provided during a telemedicine visit, schedulers will get them in to see a physician in Vadnais Heights as quickly as possible to continue the visit in person.
All three of The Urgency Room’s clinic locations are owned and operated by Emergency Physicians Professional Association (EPPA) and situated in Eagan, Vadnais Heights and Woodbury. “We are an independent ER physician group that contracts with 11 local metro emergency departments,” Matticks said.
According to the U.S. Department of Health (HHS), a recent report found that massive increases in the use of telehealth helped maintain some health care access during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specialists like behavioral health providers saw the highest telehealth utilization relative to other providers.
The report showed significant increases in Medicare telehealth (more than 60 times the typical number) and behavioral health care visits (more than 30 times the typical number) through telehealth.
Matticks noted that during the height of the pandemic, providers were seeing 60 to 80 patients during an eight-hour shift in The Urgency Room.
“One area that blossomed unexpectedly during the pandemic is mental health visits,” Matticks said. “If someone is suffering from a mental illness or mental health issue, they may find it hard to make it to a therapy appointment.”
“It gave health care providers who work with mental health patients visibility into the patient’s living situation. Mental health care is a welcome and unexpected response to the telehealth opportunity,” he added.
One limitation for a telehealth visit is the patient must be in Minnesota at the time of visit. “We are unable to provide care for patients outside of the state because the doctor is licensed in the state of Minnesota,” Matticks said.
The Vadnais Heights Urgency Room is located within the Helen Houle Medical Center along with Allina Health at 1159 East County Road E in Vadnais Heights.
“We encourage patients to explore all of the various routes of accessing care because we want them to get the care they need, and we don't want there to be impediments to it,” Matticks said. “We can do most everything and the things that we can't do, you probably need to be in the hospital, and we'll get you there.”
For more information, go to https://www.urgencyroom.com/telehealth/.
