As a young boy, Greg Rhodes loved building Lego creations. When the pandemic hit, he rekindled his Lego obsession.
“After completing my ‘Mandalorian’ diorama in November, my wife (Pang Foua) suggested my next Lego project should be a paj ntaub (Hmong story cloth),” the Vadnais Heights resident said. “The minute she said it, I immediately said, “Yes!’”
Rhodes’ Lego project is about the pain and resilience of the Hmong, who fled Laos after the Secret War. It has 25 different scenes, including Hmong fighting Lao soldiers, bombing homes, harvesting corn and grinding rice, as well as a plane to fly people to new countries. Rhodes noted that every scene was inspired by actual paj ntaubs.
“It’s an amazing story that gets told with so much movement and activity. It’s not just history, it’s culture,” Rhodes said. “It took me six weeks to complete from idea to completion, and it was challenging.”
Rhodes, a pastor at RiverLife Church, has a background in graphic design, which helped him create the clothing, including 14 different prototypes for the dresses, men’s sashes and beanies.
He also said he had to modify some Lego parts, like the qeej, a traditional Hmong instrument, or the skirt of a traditional Hmong outfit.
“The primary element is the people, and there are 57 mini-figures in the display,” he said.
Another element in the paj ntaub is the Hmong crossing of the Mekong river to Thailand, and how dangerous it was. Rhodes also put in a tiger to symbolize the strength of the Hmong people.
“This isn’t my story, and I wanted to make sure to honor the 40 years of women and men who made these story cloths and for the people who are still alive who lived this,” Rhodes said. “My wife is Hmong, and she was age 4 when they left the village and age 5 when she came to America. She would tell me stories, and she still remembers.”
Rhodes plans to create 200 Hmong mini-figures to sell online as a fundraiser for the Hmong Museum in St. Paul.
“I am a white man in America, and I don’t want to profit from someone else’s story, particularly somebody else’s trauma. For folks who lived this, it was trauma,” Rhodes said. “I want to do this to build the community. I think it’s important, because communities of color have lived for generations seeing white Americans profit off them, and it’s best to feed into the community, not off of the community.”
Rhodes said he was overwhelmed by the response he received on his Lego paj ntaub, which was posted on Facebook.
“I knew I had something fun, but I didn’t expect it to go viral and literally have thousands of people sharing it and liking it,” he laughed.
With all of the positive feedback, Rhodes recently launched Hmong Bricks, a website with video tutorials and free downloads to help people build their own Hmong Lego creations.
“It speaks to how important representation is and for people to see themselves in art and in toys,” he said. “I love the fact that I was able to help people see themselves in something they’ve never seen before.”
For more information, go to facebook.com/hmongbricks or Hmong Brick’s website at https://bit.ly/3JEIDPF.
