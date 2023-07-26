Sprinkler systems can seem as mysterious as a magic wand. Where does the water come from, how did it get there, and won’t the grass just stay green if the timer is set and left alone?
Unlike a magic wand, sprinkler systems don’t make water appear out of nowhere. For those without a ticket to Hogwarts, groundwater is a finite resource for the community and needs careful attention to maintain clean and convenient access in the long term.
This summer White Bear Township and the City of Vadnais Heights are teaming up with the Vadnais Lake Water Management Organization to install several smart irrigation pilot programs at public parks and municipal buildings. Smart irrigation systems use a controller to monitor either weather patterns or soil moisture, and adapt the watering schedule accordingly. The pilot programs are expected to save 30 acre-feet of groundwater annually. This is the equivalent of 9,775,543 gallons, or 271 football fields filled with 1 inch of water. The pilot programs will be evaluated at the end of the year and may be expanded to additional sites. Funding for the effort comes from City of Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township funds plus the VLAWMO Landscape grant program.
Still waiting on your ticket to water-wizard school? The good news is that even without a smart irrigation system, everyone can pitch-in to help be smart and alert with our water resources. Try these basic tips to help build momentum and good habits around water use:
Pay attention to the weather and never under estimate the power of a simple rain gauge. Conventional turf only needs 1”/week. When dormant, it only needs ½” every other week to stay alive. It is better for turf to be dormant for the entire dry period rather than going in and out of dormancy.
Encourage deeper turf roots by maintaining a higher mowing height (3-4”). The root investment will be a big asset later on, creating a less finicky lawn that retains more moisture and reduces the need for watering. This is especially the case for dry months and drought.
Go above and beyond odd/even watering bans by not assuming that you should automatically water on your allocated day. These bans support a balance in peak demand, but don’t necessarily save water overall.
Water in the early morning and late evening to reduce wind and evaporation. The appearance of moisture on the surface doesn’t guarantee water is getting down to the roots efficiently.
Create a calendar item to check your water meter before a billing cycle ends. Paying attention allows for adjustments and improvements. If you share calendars, try teaming up with a family member or neighbor for reminders.
Conversations around water can be tricky. If you notice irresponsible water use or sprinklers spraying excessively onto pavement, try gathering resources such on how to adjust and fix broken sprinkler heads or tips on watering best practices and approach the conversation as an interest to help save time and money. If contractors are involved, a change in the terms of a contract may be needed to make the desired improvements.
Saving water is a way to work together, build community, and safeguard one of our most precious resources, which is sort of like… magic!
— Vadnais Lake Water Management Organization
