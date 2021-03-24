Vadnais Heights has one sewage lift station that serves 200 households near the intersection of Meadowood Lane and Foothill Trail. If something happened to the lift station, all 200 homes would be immediately affected.
On March 16, the Vadnais Heights City Council voted to spend approximately $300,000 for repairs and upgrades at the station.
It may seem like a lot of money for a very mundane fixture that blends in quietly with the neighborhood, but Vadnais’ Director of Public Works Jesse Farrell says repairing the lift station is vital to the health and safety of the neighborhood.
“Most of Vadnais’ sanitary sewer system is fed by gravity,” he said. “This particular area is low-lying and needs a little help.” The lift station extends 20 feet underground to bring sewage up to a level where gravity can take it away for treatment.
Repair to the lift station was discussed in 2019 but met with opposition: neighbors who live on either side of the station did not want a concrete driveway installed on the corner where the lift station operates. The new repairs will consolidate electric controls into one panel and add lighting that can be switched on during emergencies. The station is surrounded by stones, which will be replaced with concrete, although a driveway will not be added.
“My objective is to get this done so we don’t have to talk about it again for a long time,” Farrell said.
“How long is a long time?” questioned Mayor Heidi Gunderson.
Farrell answered, “Twenty years.”
The council voted unanimously to approve the repairs, which will be put out for bids in April.
Construction will likely begin in May. Farrell said neighbors could expect a one- to two-month disruption.
