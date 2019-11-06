Defense briefs from the Department of Natural Resources and intervenors, White Bear Lake and White Bear Township, are due Nov. 12 to the state Supreme Court. Plaintiffs, White Bear Lake Restoration Association and intervening White Bear Lake Homeowners Association, then have until Nov. 22 to file reply briefs. “After that, we wait for the oral arguments to be scheduled,” noted Township attorney Chad Lemmons. He added that January “seems unlikely” for oral arguments.
The plaintiffs petitioned the high court last April after the Court of Appeals overturned a ruling that the DNR violated the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act in managing groundwater pumping permits.
The Supreme Court agreed to review the appeals decision in an order signed July 16.
Debra Neutkens
